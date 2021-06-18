Messi celebrates the goal with Nico González and Giovani Lo Celso, during the match against Chile, in the Copa América. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

More information

PreviousDirect

Messi needs Argentina to turn on. The albiceleste will face Uruguay at the Mané Garrincha stadium. The Argentines, who are coming off a frustrating 1-1 draw against Chile, are looking for their first victory in the Copa América and also the first since November 2020 when they beat Peru (0-2) in the qualifiers. The light blue, Directed by Óscar Washington Tabárez, it seeks to consolidate a great year for Luis Suárez, José María Giménez and Lucas Torreira, champions with Atlético de Madrid. The Charruas have also added two draws in their last two games heading to Qatar 2022: goalless draws against Paraguay and Venezuela.

Follow the game live and direct in the narration of EL PAÍS: