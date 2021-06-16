A new edition of the Classic of the Río de la Plata We will live next Friday, as Argentina and Uruguay will face each other for the second date of Group A of the Copa América in Brazil 2021.
Lionel Scaloni’s team started the contest with doubts, alternating moments of good play and serious defensive shortcomings, which caused the final 1-1 draw against Chile on their debut, while the “Charrúas” will play their first game in this competition. after being free in the initial.
Date: Friday June 18
Colombia vs Ecuador: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
The Colombian team and Ecuador meet this Sunday for the Copa América 2021.
Bolivia vs. Paraguay for the Copa América: schedule, TV, streaming, history and confirmed lineups
Bolivians and Paraguayans meet after Argentina-Chile for the first date of the Copa América group stage. Know all the information.
Brazil vs Venezuela: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups at the start of the Copa América
Brazil vs Venezuela | Schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
The line-up of the Argentine national team for the debut in the Copa América against Chile
This afternoon, a new challenge will begin for the Albiceleste team: they will play against Chile for the first date of CA 2020. Find out how the team would form …
Schedule: 21.00 (Brazil and Argentina time), 2.00 (Spain), 19.00 (Mexico)
Where: Mané Garrincha Stadium, Brasilia, Brazil.
Referee: To confirm
The game will be broadcast by Public TV and TyC Sports, and can also be observed in the online services from cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
The Argentine National Team will once again have “Cuti “Romero, who was one of the figures of the Argentine National Team in the double round of Qualifying and missed the debut in the Copa América due to a muscular overload in the back of the left thigh. There would be no major changes compared to the XI that Chile faced from the beginning.
Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro and Nico González.
In the other side, the Uruguayan 11 would seem to be very clear, if the “Maestro” Tábarez does not surprise with some last minute change.
Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Martín Cáceres, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Nahitan Nández, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolás De la Cruz; Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez.
It will be a tight and friction match, as usual between these two teams. The archers will be figures deflecting absolutely everything that is presented to them. 0 to 0.
Leave a Reply