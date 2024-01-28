Marina Corina Machado is banned from holding public office for 15 years after a decision by the Venezuelan Supreme Court

Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador condemned on Saturday (27 January 2024) the decision of the Supreme Court of Venezuela that confirmed the ineligibility for 15 years of Marina Corina Machado, main opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Corina won the opposition primary elections in October 2023 to face Maduro in this year's presidential election, which still has no date yet to be held. The United States also announced that it is reviewing sanctions against the South American country after the veto.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is monitoring the situation in Venezuela with “concern”. In a note, he regrets the decision to veto Corina. Here's the complete (PDF – 157 kB, in Spanish).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Venezuelan Court's decision contradicts the Barbados Agreements. Here's the complete (PDF – 271 kB, in Spanish).

On X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility rejected the Supreme Court's decision against Maduro's opponent.

The Idea group (Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas), made up of 37 former presidents of the region, condemned Corina's veto. They also informed that they recognize his political leadership in the Venezuelan elections. Here's the complete of the letter (PDF – 920 kB, in Spanish).

