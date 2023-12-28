The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) of Argentina confirmed that they are preparing a third large demonstration against the policies that the Government of Javier Milei seeks to implement and the first national strike. Prior to the strike, they will hold an assembly with the delegations of the cities in the interior of the country to define its scope. This Friday, December 29, pharmacies in the country will not sell medications as a protest against the management of the new president.

January 24, 2024 is the date set by the CGT of Argentina to carry out the third major mobilization against the Government of Javier Milei (it will be the second organized by the CGT, given that the first was this Wednesday, December 27).

That same day in January, the labor union called a national strike. He will be the first to overcome the recently inaugurated administration of the president who identifies as libertarian, but with clear ideological traits of the extreme right.

The measures were taken within the framework of a “fight plan” after the session of the Central Confederal Committee of that organization, which brings together the unions of Argentina.

Meanwhile, on January 10, the CGT will hold a national plenary session with all the country's delegations.

Prior to the session, the general secretary of the Banking Association, Sergio Palazzo, declared to the local media that the latest measures of President Javier Milei “have harmful characteristics for the Republic”, in relation to the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) and the so-called “Omnibus Law”, which seeks to carry out important reforms in the State and the national economy.

For his part, Héctor Daer, a leading trade unionist for health workers and member of the CGT, told the news channel 'TN' that “one can transform a country, but it must be done with a great agreement based on political support, proposing debate. Here we are undoing the administration of the State, turning it into nothingness itself and from that someone tells us that we are going to be better. but the consequences are high rates and devaluation.”

Regarding this Thursday's meeting, union spokesmen told the Argentine agency Télam that “the idea of ​​the majority of leaders and organizations is to approve the implementation of a gradual fight plan.”

CGT: “We workers are not the caste”

On Wednesday, December 27, when the first mobilization organized by the CGT took place, but the second against the Milei Government (the first was organized on December 20 by the Polo Obrero and leftist movements), The workers' confederation issued a statement in which they harshly question the economic policies implemented and the projects announced by the national Executive.

Argentina's CGT called a general strike over President Javier Milei's reforms aimed at liberalizing the country's economy. Héctor Daer (C) said that the strike on January 24 will be in protest against the decree and the package of bills announced by Milei, which would give the president “all public power.” AFP – LUIS ROBAYO

“The president of the nation promised to make an adjustment that would pay for what he calls “political caste,” and that workers would receive the benefits of that cut,” the statement states at the beginning. And he adds: “But his first act of government is a Decree of Necessity and Urgency that, among many other arbitrary, unconstitutional and harmful measures of a vast number of civil, commercial and social rights, introduces a fierce regressive labor reform whose sole objective is “discipline workers, curtail union activity and only privilege business interests.”

For the labor union, “there is no need or urgency that requires subverting the constitutional order, arrogating to itself legislative powers, which are not within its competence, and using all that force to destroy labor legislation.”

Meanwhile, they highlighted that “any government plan that requires modification, repeal or creation of laws must, of necessity, go through parliamentary debate.”

Milei seeks to limit the actions of the Legislative Branch

Criticism of Milei grew in the last few hours, after the president sent the national Congress a bill in which he adds the measures he imposed through DNU 70/2023, with which he intends to limit the scope and actions of the Power Legislative, to allow the Executive to make decisions.

“The powers included in this law and in the terms of article 76 of the National Constitution are delegated to the national Executive Branch. The regulations issued in the exercise of this delegation will be permanent, except when the nature of the measure determines its character. transitory and so expressly provided,” indicates the draft regulations.

In this way, Milei seeks to have the power to legislate, something that the National Constitution expressly prohibits in article 76, which says: “Legislative delegation to the Executive Branch is prohibited, except in specific matters of administration or public emergency, with a deadline established for its exercise and within the bases of the delegation that Congress establishes”.

Since December 20, when Javier Milei announced the package of measures, protesters have demonstrated almost every night at the door of the National Congress. AP – Gustavo Garello

According to the president's proposal, in which he seeks to declare the country in a situation of emergency, he could have legislative powers until 2025 or longer, if the regulations are extended.

At the beginning of the text, the Government urges to declare “a public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, pension, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social matters until December 31, 2025.”

In this sense, the CGT had stressed in its statement that “it is Parliament that must debate each of the initiatives of the Executive Branch, as a natural place for political dialogue between representatives of all sectors.” And he clarified that: “We live in a Republic of equals, we are not a messianic state or a monarchy.”

What is the “omnibus law”?

Javier Milei sent to Congress the “Omnibus Law” – so called in comparison to the buses used for the transportation of passengers -, a project that contains in its 664 articles in which other regulations established by law are modified or eliminated.

In this way, with a single project written in more than 350 pages, the Government intends to carry out many of the reforms promised during the campaign.

President Javier Milei sent the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines to the National Congress. With the spirit of restoring the economic and social order based on the liberal doctrine embodied in the National Constitution of 1853, we present… pic.twitter.com/5yYSBYA751 — Office of President Javier Milei (@OPEArg) December 27, 2023



The regulations, called “Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines”, imply a broad electoral reform, tax changes, a whitewash and more limits on marches, among other initiatives that were not part of the DNU announced on the 20th. December, because the issues it addresses cannot go beyond Congress.

From the office of President Javier Milei they assured in a publication on .

More than 40 state companies could be privatized

In this macro bill, the current administration will seek to stop the State from being the owner of some 41 public companies that provide services such as transportation, communications, energy, mail and postal deliveries, among other activities.

However, the Government assured that although all national public companies are subject to privatization, it does not mean that this will happen.

“Just because companies are subject to privatization does not mean that they will be privatized. There are companies that must be cleaned up, but they would be impossible to privatize,” said presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, at the press conference held this Thursday at the Casa Rosada, presidential headquarters.

The Banco de la Nación Argentina and Aerolíneas Argentinas are some of the companies wholly owned by the State that the Government intends to get rid of.

In the case of the airline, President Milei had repeatedly expressed his interest in handing ownership over to the workers.

Very different is the case of the oil company YPF, one of the main companies in the country, which has the status of a public limited company and in which the Argentine State and the hydrocarbon-producing provinces own 51% of the shares. The remaining 49% is listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

Pharmacists will not sell medicines as a sign of protest

The Argentine Pharmaceutical Confederation (CoFA) announced that this Friday, December 29, the drug-dispensing businesses affiliated with the organization will close their doors at noon with the aim of protesting against the changes proposed by Milei and to present a judicial protection.

The measure is “in defense” of the profession of pharmacists and “of public health”, which, according to the complaint, are affected by the measures.

From the organization, they denounced that with the package of measures “the sale of over-the-counter medicines on public roads, kiosks, and any other business is enabled” something that “opens the door again in Argentina to the circulation of fake medicines.” and adulterated.”

“The Argentine pharmacy is an example of health efficiency for the world and this DNU aims to turn it into a mere commerce, at the service of the economic voracity of a few, and that medicine stops being a social good and becomes an object of consumption, to which some Argentines can access and others cannot,” the organization noted.

With EFE and local media.