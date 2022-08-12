Argentina: underground fire in Mendoza province

The citizens of town of Guaymallén, in the province of Mendozahave been on alert because smoke comes out of the ground, its color changes and it has been recorded temperatures of about 300 degrees. Some burn injuries are reported.

Experts surveyed the area with a drone and found that 11 hectares have been affected by this phenomenon. The Civil Defense is already working in these areas to control the fire.

(You may be interested: Vice President of Paraguay resigns after accusations of corruption by the US.)

“The first thing here is the hand of man that intervenes by modifying the structure of the soil to use it in conditions for which it was not designed. That was naturally farmland, where organic matter plus cane has been incorporated. After, people want without control to use that in another way and to dry an area that was wet they make channels. Then, he wants to clean the property using fire that circulates, precisely, along those routes,” he reported. Daniel Burrieza, director of Civil Defense about the possible causes of this fact to the local media El Sol.

(Read: Alarm in Argentina: after defeat, they burn cars that would be soccer players)

He added that the effects of climate change have made it easier for these ‘underground fires’ occur more easily.

(Also: Peru: prosecutor announces sixth investigation against President Pedro Castillo)

The authorities continue to work to prevent the fire from continuing to affect the land. Burrieza advised to stop the constructions that are going to be done in the place.

Trends WEATHER