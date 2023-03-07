A Forest fire has consumed more than 100 hectares of native vegetation in the sector of El Bolson in Argentina. According to the authorities, the flames that started the conflagration were provoked and two people are in custody.

(You can read: Young man sees how his family is murdered while his grandmother protects him with her body).

As reported by The clarinthe fire covers a radius of about 5 kilometers.

More than 50 brigades from the National Fire Management Service (SNMF) and Las Golondrinas and volunteer firefighters, as well as two hydrant planes and two helicopters and mobiles are trying to put out the fire, according to the SNMF.

The entity added that this Monday there would be a maximum temperature of 21 degrees, with winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour and rains that could help in the tasks of extinction of the flames.

Due to the smoke and the need to keep all roads clear for use by firefighters, some schools suspended classes. Likewise, they evacuated the tourists who were staying in the campsites in the area of ​​the fire and the inhabitants of the Usina neighborhood.

However, the El Bolsón fire chief, Jorge Namor, stated that other neighborhoods could be evacuated. These are the sectors of San José, Aerodrome and the northern access of the town.

With respect to the fact that the fire was caused, the aforementioned newspaper reported that the National Gendarmerie raided This Monday, March 6, the address of the person allegedly responsible for starting the fire in a camping sector in Cascada Escondida.

(It may interest you: Bukele’s popularity in the region continues to grow, despite his critics)

This is Marcelo Agustín Gallardo, who was arrested this Sunday and was made available to the Federal Court for the cause of aggravated fire damage

“This is Marcelo Agustín Gallardo, 30, residing in the San José neighborhood of El Bolsón, who was arrested this Sunday and was made available to the Federal Court for the cause of aggravated fire damage,” he said. The clarin.

Gallardo lives in one of the most complex neighborhoods of El Bolsón, which is inhabited by members of the Gallardo Calfú lof. In addition, the authorities did not rule out that Gallardo is part of the Mapuche community.

According to or informed by The clarinresidents of the sector revealed that when the Río Negro Police went to Gallego’s home to arrest him, he would have tried to escape and was injured in a stony area. “In their possession they also found fuel drums,” the authorities said.

However, in addition to Gallardo, there are two other people accused of negligence, according to the provincial government. These people would have made a bonfire in a different sector to make a barbecue and it got out of control causing a new focus.

More news

Writing LATEST NEWS