A country that suffers from chronic inflation, Argentina has become accustomed to government announcements of plans to freeze prices.

Economic history proves that such a measure does not yield sustainable results, but Argentine presidents (especially those from the Peronist spectrum) continue to bet on it: on Monday (13), the Alberto Fernández administration announced the Fair Beef Prices program, which aims to establish from 30% to 35% on the prices of seven cuts of beef.

This “adjustment” would be in effect from next Friday (17) until March 31. From April 1st through June 30th, such cuts would go through monthly price increases of 3.2%.

The plan includes subsidies for producers to pay for up to 40% of the feed needed for animals awaiting slaughter in confinement and benefits for butchers to reduce tax evasion.

“The objective is to promote the production of beef affected by the drought, as well as the bank trading of sales and access to the consumer at affordable prices and with a predictable price trajectory,” official sources told the Argentine press.

This is a new version of the Fair Prices program, through which the government makes “voluntary” agreements with companies, producers and retailers to set prices for essential items.

However, the measure never worked: on Tuesday (14), the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported that inflation was 98.8% in January in Argentina in the accumulated 12 months, four percentage points above from that recorded in December.

Interestingly, the report pointed out that the variation in meat and derivatives prices was below the general price index in Argentina: in the six geographic regions where Indec carried out the survey, inflation in this segment was between 57.7% and 80.9% in the interannual indicator.

Producers and specialists expressed revolt and skepticism when commenting on the announcement of Fair Beef Prices.

“It is a discriminatory measure that creates disincentives for production. Measures of this nature have been taken for several years and production has not grown, while other countries continue to conquer domestic and foreign markets,” said the president of the Argentine Rural Society, Nicolás Pino, in an interview with Clarín.

In statements published by the same newspaper, livestock consultant Víctor Tonelli stated that the measure is “playing for the fans”. “It’s always the same thing, nothing new under the sun: an agreement with supermarket chains and exporters that serve the 30% of consumers with more resources”, he criticized.

With inflation eroding the income of Argentines, a report by the Bolsa de Comércio de Rosario (BCR) published last year pointed out that beef consumption was 47.8 kilograms per inhabitant in the country in 2021, the lowest since 1920.

Despite this, Argentina maintained one of the highest per capita consumption of food in the year before last, in a survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) carried out in 35 countries.