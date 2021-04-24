Argentine Transport Minister Mario Meoni was buried this Saturday in a private ceremony attended by the country’s president, Alberto Fernández. Authorities reported that the official died on Friday night while driving his vehicle through a storm toward his hometown of Junín, in the northwestern province of Buenos Aires.

“With his death, Argentina loses a meticulous, tireless and honest politician and an exemplary official,” the president highlighted about Meoni, 56, who led the Transportation portfolio since December 2019, when Fernández assumed the Presidency.

Although only a small circle of relatives and friends could enter the ceremony, due to restrictions due to the pandemic, one of the most emotional moments for the public occurred when the vehicle that transported his body made a brief stop at the Sarmiento court. of Junín, of which Meoni was a faithful fan. There the assistants put a green shirt on his coffin, and gave the last goodbye to the minister, with a minute of silence and applause as the funeral procession passed.

Once again, the head of state highlighted Meoni’s leadership, especially during the current health emergency. “He had one of the worst places in the pandemic, which is transportation because they had to be stopped and stopped. And he did it with an incomparable quality and effort. Believe me, I lost someone (…) I loved him a lot and he was really valuable, “Alberto Fernández explained to the local press.

What is known about the accident?

Although the details of the accident have not yet been revealed, the authorities reported that the accident occurred around 10:30 pm, local time, while Meoni was driving his vehicle from the capital city to the town of Junín, in the province of Buenos Aires. , Aires, the place where he was from and where he was going to visit his family for the weekend.

Rescue personnel go to the site of the accident in which Transport Minister Mario Meoni died in San Andrés de Giles, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on April 23, 2021. © FM VALL / Via Reuters

The official was traveling alone and driving through a storm. The incident occurred at kilometer 112 of Route 7, near the Buenos Aires city of San Andrés de Giles, in the direction of Junín, which is located about 250 kilometers from the Argentine capital. The minister was married and had two children.

“We told him to stop traveling to Junín on Friday nights. In addition, he had a habit of driving his car and traveling alone. He was not a minister who worked until 5 in the afternoon. Hopefully he was leaving at 9 or 10 at night. We said ‘stop, everyone at some point our bodies fail us. Do not go driving, ‘”said the Argentine president.

Since the news of his death was known on Friday night, social networks were filled with messages of solidarity for his family and friends, such as that of Vice President Cristina Fernández. “I deeply regret the death of Minister Mario Meoni. My condolences to his family and friends ”, he posted on his Twitter account.

Meoni had also served as mayor of Junín for 12 years, between 2003 and 2015. Previously, he had been a deputy for the Province of Buenos Aires between 1999 and 2003.

