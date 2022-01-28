Without star player Lionel Messi due to the aftermath of a corona infection, Argentina has won 2-1 against Chile in qualifying for the World Cup. The Argentines were already certain of a place in the final round, later this year in Qatar. For Chile, the defeat is a sensitive blow in the final phase of the South American qualifying series.











Messi’s team-mate at Paris Saint-Germain Ángel di María quickly put the South American champions in the lead at the Estadio Municipal in the northern Chilean city of Calama with a nice blast from outside the box. With a curve, his shot disappeared into the corner out of reach of Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. Ten minutes later, it was equalized by a header from Chilean striker Ben Brereton.

Argentina made good use of an injury to goalkeeper Bravo before half-time. He was about to be replaced when Rodrigo de Paul fired hard at goal from about 30 yards. Bravo was unable to get hold of the shot, after which Lautaro Martínez simply tapped in the rebound.

The home defeat is a big damper for Chile. The former champion of South America is seventh in the South American group of ten with 16 points with three rounds to go. The first four countries automatically qualify for Qatar, the number five plays a play-off against an Asian country.

Leader Brazil, which earlier in the evening in a tumultuous game drew 1-1 in and against Ecuador, and number two Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup. Ecuador is third and with 24 points almost certain of Qatar. Uruguay climbed to fourth place with a 1-0 win in Paraguay. Colombia and Peru, who meet on Friday evening in Colombia’s Barranquilla, share fifth place with 17 points from 14 matches.

Ángel Di María celebrates his opening goal against Chile. © EPA

