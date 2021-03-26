The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during the Mercosur summit, this Friday. Esteban Collazo / Presidency of / EFE

There have been sparks between Mercosur partners. What should be a celebration without fanfare for the 30 years of the treaty of the bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay has led to an exchange of reproaches between the presidents. The wick was lit by Luis Lacalle Pou. In a fiery speech, which his partners followed by videoconference, the Uruguayan considered Mercosur a “burden” to the needs of trade openness in his country. “It should not be a burden, we are not willing to make it a corset in which our country cannot move, that is why we have talked about flexibility,” he said. Argentine Alberto Fernández received the message, because it is his country that most strongly opposes members being able to negotiate agreements outside the bloc. Without diplomacy, he invited his Uruguayan counterpart to “jump ship” if they considered that Mercosur’s “burden” is too heavy.

The demands of all the members, except Argentina, to be able to negotiate agreements with other countries outside of Mercosur are old. Uruguay, and to a lesser extent Paraguay, have led the way in the protest. While Argentina and Brazil account for most of the intra-zone trade and lead the negotiations with third countries, the two smaller partners consider that they do not receive the expected benefits. Lacalle Pou said it clearly at the meeting this Thursday: “We are going to formally propose that the issue of flexibility be discussed, we need Mercosur to make a decision on this matter. After 30 years, when the world is moving very fast, you have to act. Uruguay needs to move forward ”. According to the rules that govern the block, any commercial agreement must include the signature of all the partners. Lacalle Pou spoke of ballast and corset. Fernández invited him to get off the ship. “I apologize, we don’t want to be a burden to anyone. If this load is heavy, it is best to leave the ship. Let’s get rid of those ideas, we don’t want to be anyone’s burden. For me it is an honor to be part of Mercosur.

Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro did not listen to Fernández’s response to Lacalle Pou, because he got up from his seat as soon as he finished his speech, as he had anticipated due to agenda issues to the organizers, as confirmed by the Argentine presidency. Bolsonaro spoke short and focused on economic aspects. When Brazil exceeds 300,000 deaths from the pandemic and the day after 100,000 infections were recorded for the first time in 24 hours, the president appeared on camera with a mask, which he took off when speaking. In the last year he has often dispensed with protection. Along with him, the Foreign Minister, the once again questioned Ernesto Araujo, as well as the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Less belligerent than his Uruguayan counterpart, Bolsonaro has demanded a reduction in the common external rate (which today is 14% average), an improvement in the business environment and that the consensus necessary to approve structural changes is not in practice a veto. It has also ignored the proposal launched minutes before by Argentine Fernández for Mercosur to create an observatory of democratic quality and another focused on the environment. Precisely, two of the flanks in which the extreme right is most questioned inside and outside his country since he assumed power more than two years ago.

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Felipe Solá, denied that the observatories are a shot for elevation to Brazil, and preferred to concentrate on the demands towards greater flexibility and the reduction of the common external tariff, seen by the rest of the partners as a barrier to trade. “It is an idea that is perhaps stronger in Uruguay,” he said at the end of the summit. “One idea is to lower the tariff to wait for investments and the other is to make agreements and that those agreements force us to lower a part of the list [de aranceles]. We propose that you do not have to lower them before, we say that you have to lower them after negotiating. If I lower them earlier, I have nothing to put on the negotiating table, “he said.

The meeting of presidents will continue on April 22, when the meeting of foreign ministers is scheduled, which will surely be virtual. Conversations are expected rough. Fernández proposed a third observatory, dedicated to violence against women. Neither of his counterparts picked up the glove from the observatories. And the pandemic was mentioned by all the presidents but the one who most emphasized the matter was the Paraguayan Mario Abdo, who demanded the cooperation of Mercosur to buy vaccines because, he stressed, it is a question of “survival.” The presidents of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, and Bolivia, Luis Arce, attended as associate members. The meeting started late because of Arce’s delay.

