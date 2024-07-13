Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 17:53

Argentina’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced this Saturday, the 13th, that the country will sell dollars on the parallel market to “sterilize” the equivalent issuance of pesos in foreign exchange transactions. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Caputo states that the objective is to halt the expansion of Argentina’s monetary base and “eradicate inflation forever in the country.”

According to him, if the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) buys dollars on the official exchange market, the equivalent issuance of pesos will be sterilized by the sale of equivalent dollars on the “contado con liquidação market”, known as the “parallel market” or “blue exchange”.

The process was classified by the government of President Javier Milei as “deepening monetary policy” and will begin on Monday, the 15th. The creation of the measure occurs one day after data from Argentina’s statistics office, known as Indec, indicated that inflation accelerated again in June, pushing the blue dollar to its highest level in history, quoted at 1,500 pesos at the end of Friday afternoon, according to the newspaper Financial Scope.

In a separate post, Caputo clarified that nothing will change in Argentina’s exchange rate, only the rate at which pesos are issued. “In other words, the amount of pesos will no longer increase. It will only decrease,” the minister stated. “As we have been saying since January, the peso will become the currency in demand by the population, since taxes will continue to be paid in pesos.”

According to Caputo, the primary surplus should also help reduce the amount of pesos. “In six months, we will eliminate the fiscal deficit, the quasi-fiscal deficit and the issuance of money,” he wrote. “Consequence: we will eliminate inflation forever in Argentina.”