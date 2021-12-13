Covid-19 vaccination at a health post in Buenos Aires, 2 September. Argentina will require proof of vaccination to participate in events| Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of Argentina will make the presentation of proof of vaccination mandatory for people who want to be present in activities with “epidemiological risk”, as indicated in this Monday’s edition of the Official Gazette of the country.

All people over the age of 13 who wish to participate in indoor events or outdoor events with more than 1,000 people present must prove that they have completed the immunization schedule at least 14 days in advance. The vaccination record will be available in the “Care” mobile app.

According to data from the Ministry of Health of Argentina, in the country there are currently 25,677 active cases of infection by the new coronavirus, amid a sustained increase in positives that has been registered since last month.

The government decided to make the proof mandatory to speed up vaccination. So far, 31.1 million of the country’s 45 million people have completed the immunization scheme, while just under 8 million people have yet to receive a single dose of vaccine.

Argentine authorities, however, informed that, in addition to being banned from attending events, there will be no sanctions for people who do not have a health passport.

The regulations of the Argentine government were made official after a consensus of the Federal Health Council, the national Ministry of Health and the 24 regional secretariats.