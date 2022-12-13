Argentina are the first team to book their place in this year’s FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, beating a spirited Croatia team 3-0 on Tuesday evening.
Goals from Lionel Messi – his 11th all-time at the competition – and Man City’s Julian Alvarez were enough to see Argentina deservedly through.
After a quiet opening 30 minutes, La Albiceleste asserted their dominance after Dominik Livakovic gifted Messi the chance to open the scoring from the spot – a chance he duly took. Eight minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to a few lucky deflections and, most importantly, a determined bit of running from eventual goalscorer Alvarez.
Messi then turned provider for Alvarez in the second half, brilliantly turning past Josko Gvardiol before squaring to his striking partner inside the six-yard box.
Croatia pushed forward thereafter but Argentina held firm at the back to keep their clean sheet.
The Copa America holders will now face either Morocco or France in the final. Argentina faced off against France during the 2018 World Cup – a tournament France won – with Les Bleus winning a classic round of 16 tie 4-3 thanks to a Kylian Mbappe masterclass and a wonder goal from Benjamin Pavard (of all people).
The final will be contested at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
