Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023) visited this Friday in Buenos Aires the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, who will be inaugurated next Sunday.

Accompanied by Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of his sons, and several legislators who make up his entourage, the former president arrived at the Hotel Libertador, in the Argentine capital, where the leader of Freedom Advances iHe set up his headquarters during the electoral campaign and where he resides and maintains his work office as president-elect.

They remained there for an hour, during which both leaders were able to talk about the situation in Argentina, which, according to the former president upon leaving, “is worse than Brazil.”

Bolsonaro confirmed that the president-elect “is putting together a great team” to try to improve conditions in Argentinaa country with which Brazil shares the Mercosur trading bloc (along with Paraguay and Uruguay).



Also present at the meeting was the designated Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, former presidential candidate of the Together for Change coalition (center-right) and who already held that position during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

Beyond the fact that Eduardo Bolsonaro has traveled to Argentina on several occasions to support Milei, His ideological affinity with his father was evident in various demonstrations and in the recent conversation they had when the libertarian economist won the November 19 ballot.

The Bolsonaros traveled this Thursday to Buenos Aires, where next Sunday they will attend Milei’s inauguration as president.

The former head of state was personally invited by the libertarian politician the day after the elections on October 22 in the aforementioned video call, in which they exchanged all kinds of praise.

Bolsonaro did not comment this Friday on the absence of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has not yet had contacts with Milei, who in his electoral campaign called him “corrupt” and “communist” and with whom he even said that he will not have any relationship during his mandate, despite the strategic partnership between both countries.

The former president traveled with his wife Michelle and his son Eduardo, who were joined by a delegation made up of around thirty legislators and governors from various parties aligned on the right of the ideological spectrum.

The Brazilian Government will be officially represented by the chancellor, Mauro Vieira, who on October 26 received the designated chancellor, Diana Mondino, in Brasilia.

In addition, according to the Hungarian Government, its prime minister, the nationalist Viktor Orbán, will meet with Bolsonaro in Buenos Aires, where he traveled this Friday for Milei’s investiture.

Orbán was the only leader of the European Union who on January 1, 2019 participated in Bolsonaro’s inauguration as president of Brazil.

The Magyar leader, like Bolsonaro and Milei, also maintains good relations with former US President Donald Trump.

EFE