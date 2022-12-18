With hearts overflowing with joy, the Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate his most suffered triumph and also the most desired: his third World Cup won this Sunday at the hands of Lionel Messi in Qatar-2022.

“I followed them from the first game. I can hardly speak, it’s so exciting, it’s a happiness that will last a long time,” he exclaimed. Cecilia Corato, 22 years old, barely achieved victory on penalties.

Gathered with family or in groups of friends, at home, in bars or in parks where giant screens were installed, and following their strict rituals for good luck, the Argentines melted into the unanimous cry of a goal with a penalty Charged by his star Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute.

The second goal scored by Angel Di Maria (36), who just joined this last game after having had a lot of physical discomfort, was sung as the apotheosis.

“Noodle, noodle, noodle,” the crowd celebrated. “They are playing like in the paddock, with pressure, with luxuries. A wonderful job from this coach” Lionel Scaloni, commented excitedly Gabriel Escalante, a 39-year-old locksmith from the neighborhood who watched the game on the giant screen installed in Parque Centenario, in the geographic center of Buenos Aires.

But France’s comeback in the second half, with a double by Kylian Mbappé (80 from a penalty, and 81) left the fans frozen, who raised their hands to their heads and knelt on the ground. “Imagine what these guys feel.

Argentina with a tight heart,” said Emilse Roa, a 77-year-old grandmother who wears light blue and white lipstick. The suspense tormented the fans until the end, with a goal from Messi in the 109th minute, equalizing from a penalty for Mbappe (118).

