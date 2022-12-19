The selection of Argentinawho is traveling to his country, will celebrate the triumph in the Qatar World Cup with his fans in the Buenos Aires’s Obeliskaccording to official sources reported this Monday.

“The world champion squad will leave Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans,” said the Argentine Football Association (AFA) from its Twitter account.

The team that leads lionel scaloni departed this Monday from the Doha airport, more than seven hours later than the scheduled time, and made a technical stop in Fiumicino, Rome.

Flight AR1915 of Argentinian airlines -flag company of the South American country- that transports the players and the coaching staff analyzes landing at the International Airport of Ezeiza, in the province of Buenos Aires, at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the day in which the festivities will take place.

Rumba at high altitude

For its part, the Executive continues to analyze the advisability of carrying out public celebrations that would summon a large number of fans, since with yesterday’s victory, only in Buenos Aires hundreds of thousands of people participated in the celebrations at the Obelisk. It is still awaiting an official definition by the Government of Alberto Fernandez throughout this Monday.

On the other hand, many will hope to be part of the caravan that will move the Albiceleste from Ezeiza to 9 de Julio and perhaps the image of their squad waving from the balconies of the Pink Houseas happened 36 years ago with the Argentina of Diego Armando Maradona.

