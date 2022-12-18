Leo Messicaptain of the national team Argentinahas lifted up to heaven lusail his great dream, the World Cup, the great desire with which he completes an indelible and historic record.

Messi thus picked up the baton from the two previous captains of the Albiceleste world champions, Daniel Passarella in 1978 and Diego Armando Maradona in 1986, and the French Hugo Lloris, rival in this final, winner with France in Russia 2018.

The trophy, which he presented to the Lusail stadium before the matchor Iker Casillas, champion with Spain in South Africa 2010, they introduced it back on the pitch after the grand finale by the former Argentine soccer players Nery Pumpido and ‘Chencho’ Batista.

First, he collected the Ballon d’Or award for the best player, at which time, before the world, in front of a dedicated stadium, he kissed the World Cup trophy that minutes later, clad in a ‘bisht’, a cape symbol of royalty, style and elegance, would rise to heaven once all the ‘bleus’ and Albiceleste squads collected their corresponding medals.

He received the cup from the hands of the emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani and of Gianni Infantinopresident of Fifa, in charge of going out on the stage installed on the grass for the awards ceremony together with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the presidents of Conmebol and UEFA, Alejandro Domínguez and Aleksander Ceferin, and those of the federations, Claudio Tapia and Noel Le Graet.

no one escapes

Dozens of Argentines and fans of the albiceleste celebrate the conquest of the Qatar World Cup 2022 in A Coruña, the Spanish city where the coach of the South American country’s national team was forged, Lionel Scaloni, As a player.

Many chose the cafeteria The Mila, in the center of the city, to watch the game and vibrate with the title of Argentina.

And in the country of the champion, don’t even mention it, the party is incredible and no one escaped the celebration.

In this video you can see some nuns singing and dancing, after the title that was achieved in Qatar.

