Argentina: they steal his cell phone and denounce him for videos of child sexual exploitation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cell phone theft
Cell phone theft
The authorities were informed after the assailant published the content in chats.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
L N
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
A thief stole a cell phone in Resistencia, the capital of Chaco, and then scolded its owner for having videos of child sexual exploitation stored in the cloud. The assailant stole the phone from a 45-year-old man on Tuesday in the Güiraldes neighborhood, but once he saw images of child sexual abuse on him, he decided to post it on his WhatsApp groups, which alerted the police authorities of the capital of Chaco, who they arrested the owner of the device that stored the pedophile content.
(In addition: They capture in Bogota an Argentine wanted in his country for extortion of politicians)
As a consequence, this Saturday the province’s Division of Cybercrimes against Children and Adolescents carried out an operation to arrest the man, who was found while walking down the street in the area where he lost the device. The images had arrived via anonymous messages to the Minister of Security, Gloria Salazar, and the Minister of Health, Carolina Centeno, through two groups of the instant messaging application.
The investigation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office No. 13, in charge of Víctor Recio. Once the arrest was made, the detainee was housed at the disposal of the acting Magistracy, and the efforts of the prosecution are currently put into identifying the minor in the images.
(Also: Argentina: survey shows Milei as the winner in the second round against any rival)
According to the investigators of the case, before being arrested the man, who He worked as an administrative employee in a hospital in the Chaco capital, he had also previously filed a complaint for the theft of his cell phone and his motorcycle.
THE NATION (GDA)
ARGENTINA
More news at eltiempo.com
L N
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Argentina #steal #cell #phone #denounce #videos #child #sexual #exploitation
Leave a Reply