Argentina: they steal his cell phone and denounce him for videos of child sexual exploitation

A thief stole a cell phone in Resistencia, the capital of Chaco, and then scolded its owner for having videos of child sexual exploitation stored in the cloud. The assailant stole the phone from a 45-year-old man on Tuesday in the Güiraldes neighborhood, but once he saw images of child sexual abuse on him, he decided to post it on his WhatsApp groups, which alerted the police authorities of the capital of Chaco, who they arrested the owner of the device that stored the pedophile content.

As a consequence, this Saturday the province’s Division of Cybercrimes against Children and Adolescents carried out an operation to arrest the man, who was found while walking down the street in the area where he lost the device. The images had arrived via anonymous messages to the Minister of Security, Gloria Salazar, and the Minister of Health, Carolina Centeno, through two groups of the instant messaging application.

The investigation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office No. 13, in charge of Víctor Recio. Once the arrest was made, the detainee was housed at the disposal of the acting Magistracy, and the efforts of the prosecution are currently put into identifying the minor in the images.

According to the investigators of the case, before being arrested the man, who He worked as an administrative employee in a hospital in the Chaco capital, he had also previously filed a complaint for the theft of his cell phone and his motorcycle.

