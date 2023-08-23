Wednesday, August 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina: they steal his cell phone and denounce him for videos of child sexual exploitation

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World
0
Argentina: they steal his cell phone and denounce him for videos of child sexual exploitation

Close


Close

cell phone roll

Cell phone theft

Cell phone theft

The authorities were informed after the assailant published the content in chats.

A thief stole a cell phone in Resistencia, the capital of Chaco, and then scolded its owner for having videos of child sexual exploitation stored in the cloud. The assailant stole the phone from a 45-year-old man on Tuesday in the Güiraldes neighborhood, but once he saw images of child sexual abuse on him, he decided to post it on his WhatsApp groups, which alerted the police authorities of the capital of Chaco, who they arrested the owner of the device that stored the pedophile content.

See also  Grandfather is convicted of twice abusing his 13-year-old granddaughter, he threatened her so she would not speak

(In addition: They capture in Bogota an Argentine wanted in his country for extortion of politicians)

As a consequence, this Saturday the province’s Division of Cybercrimes against Children and Adolescents carried out an operation to arrest the man, who was found while walking down the street in the area where he lost the device. The images had arrived via anonymous messages to the Minister of Security, Gloria Salazar, and the Minister of Health, Carolina Centeno, through two groups of the instant messaging application.

The investigation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office No. 13, in charge of Víctor Recio. Once the arrest was made, the detainee was housed at the disposal of the acting Magistracy, and the efforts of the prosecution are currently put into identifying the minor in the images.

(Also: Argentina: survey shows Milei as the winner in the second round against any rival)

According to the investigators of the case, before being arrested the man, who He worked as an administrative employee in a hospital in the Chaco capital, he had also previously filed a complaint for the theft of his cell phone and his motorcycle.

See also  Republican Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House

THE NATION (GDA)
ARGENTINA

More news at eltiempo.com

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #steal #cell #phone #denounce #videos #child #sexual #exploitation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Peronism denies looting action and accuses Milei of “destabilizing”

Peronism denies looting action and accuses Milei of “destabilizing”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result