The Argentine authorities are looking for a man who this Sunday threw a bottle at the presidential motorcade when the president, Javier Milei, He was parading between Congress and the Casa Rosada and wounded a bodyguard.

As revealed this Monday an image of the Argentine channel The nation, a glass bottle was thrown by a man – whose image was recorded by street security cameras– on the convertible vehicle in which the libertarian economist and his sister and main advisor, Karina Milei, were traveling, and hit one of the caravan's custodians.

In the video of the attack you can see that the object did not hit the presidential vehicle, but it did hit an escort.who was injured on the left side of the neck.

As captured The nation, The man had to retreat to the side due to the cut caused by the impact. According to what this media learned, the incident is being investigated by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), which is trying to identify the person responsible for the attack.

This episode did not alter the president's transfer to the Casa Rosada. Although the situation went unnoticed at first, the video that clearly showed how the bottle was thrown from the side went viral hours later, generating outrage on social networks due to the proximity of the object to the President and his sister.

Identification of the aggressor

Around noon on Monday, the name of the aggressor was released: Gastón Ariel Mercanzini. The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Waldo Wolf, told LN + that the City Police found out at an early stage about the attack against Milei through the media and that she would already have been identified.

“The Monitoring Center was working all night and we found these images that are now publicly known so that people can access data,” he said minutes before providing the name.

Wolf said that the images and preliminary investigations of the Buenos Aires force “were provided to the federal forces” who “opened a federal case.” In addition, he highlighted the importance of disseminating the images of the aggressor so that citizens “provide information.”

Argentina prepares for the presidential inauguration of Javier Milei.

“There are three guard cords, the third is from the City Police; the second of the Federal Forces and the first [el cercano a Milei] of the Military House. Nothing was noticed in our cordon and when it was notified we began our investigation on our side,” Wolf explained.

“We found out from the images, because at the time no one noticed or reported it. None of the attendees threatened to stop him. Not even the guard came out to look for him. In our case, in the coverage of the third cordon we had police stationed every certain number of meters, it is impossible for them all to be together. “If we had noticed it, we would have identified it and pursued it,” he apologized.

“This should set a precedent that trying to attack the president of the Nation cannot be free, which has to do with the intervention of Justice,” he concluded.

The aggression against the President

After taking the oath in the National Congress and delivering his first speech on the steps, the President went to the Government House to take the oath of office to his Cabinet ministers.

For the 2.5 kilometer route he used a first-generation convertible Mercedes-Benz CLK Cabriolet, in which he greeted the crowd that gathered in the streets of Buenos Aires to welcome him. That's when one of those people threw the bottle with the apparent intention of hurting him.

After this event, Milei stopped the car to greet the people, and a few steps later he did it again to pet a golden retriever dog that had wandered away from its owner, who then went to custody to recover it.

Upon arriving at La Rosada, Milei received leaders from all over the world who attended his inauguration, and took the oath of office from the nine ministers who make up his government.

After the swearing-in, he went to the Cathedral for the interreligious ceremony and at night he went to the Teatro Colón to participate in the gala in tribute to his presidency.

