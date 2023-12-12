A strong devaluation, cuts to service and transportation subsidies and a tight fiscal adjustment are part of the changes that the Administration of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, seeks to implement for the economic 'shock' that the South American country needs. “The subsidies we have are not free, they are paid with inflation,” said the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, when announcing the measures this Tuesday, December 12. The so-called “emergency package” does not include two of Milei's campaign promises: dollarization and the elimination of the Central Bank.

This is a so-called “emergency package,” which seeks, among other things, “to neutralize the crisis and stabilize Argentina's economic variables,” according to the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo.

“Today the State artificially maintains very low prices in energy and transportation rates through subsidies. Politics has always done so because in this way it deceives people, making them believe that they are putting money in their pockets. But the Argentines will have already realizing that these subsidies are not free, but are paid with inflation,” Caputo explained.

And in a speech that brought quick, everyday examples, he talked about what happens with transportation: “What they give you in the price of the ticket, they charge you in the increases at the supermarket. And with inflation, it is the poor, finally, who end up financing the rich. Additionally, transportation subsidies in the AMBA (Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area) are an act of profound discrimination with the interior provinces. “We are going to end this discrimination within.”

All within a plan that also sets its sights on a significant reduction in State spending, with the aim of achieving fiscal balance and nipping monetary issuance by the Central Bank in the bud.

Not counting the devaluation and subsidies, which are the issues that drew the most attention both inside and outside the country, The document also includes projects to not renew labor contracts of less than one year in the Statethe suspension of official advertising in the media and the cutting of public works tenders.

News in development…