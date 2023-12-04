With the appointment of the former candidate for vice president by the center-right coalition Together for Change, Luis Petri, as Minister of Defense, the elected president, Javier Milei, completed the design of the next Argentine Executive.

The deputy who accompanied Patricia Bullrich -next Minister of Security- in the 2023 elections belongs to the Radical Civic Union (center), a party integrated into the center-right alliance that did not support Milei in the second round on November 19, as did former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and his former Minister of Security.

“In this way, the complete formula of Together for Change has been integrated into the Government of La Libertad Avanza,” said the statement from the president-elect’s office on his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Petri thanked Milei on his social networks for giving him “the opportunity and confidence” to be the next Minister of Defense: “From today we begin (to) work on a change that allows us to once again value the role of our Armed Forces. Pride of our country.”

“We are going to honor its essential purpose, which guarantees the sovereignty and independence of the Nation, its territorial integrity; which protects life, freedom and contributes to the development of the Homeland,” added the lawyer, who was a national deputy for his native Mendoza. between 2013 and 2021.

Who else will make up Milei’s cabinet?

In addition to Bullrich and Petri, the Milei Executive will have Diana Mondino (Foreign Relations), Guillermo Francos (Interior), Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital), Luis Caputo (Economy), Mariano Cúneo (Justice) and Infrastructure (Guillermo Ferraro), with Nicolás Posse as chief of staff.

Macri and Bullrich promoted the ‘Acassuso agreement’ – due to the town where the former president lives – with Milei, after the formula made up of the former Minister of Security and Petri was left out of the electoral race, to support the libertarian economist in the runoff. in front of the official Sergio Massa.

I thank the President-Elect @JMilei for giving me the opportunity and confidence to be the next Minister of Defense of the Nation. From today we begin to work on a change that allows us to once again value the role of our Armed Forces. Pride of our country.… https://t.co/C6Uc1A2WLV — Luis Petri (@luispetri) December 4, 2023

Macri and Bullrich’s support for Milei was defined as “unconditional” and “selfless”, but since Milei won the elections, the center-right space negotiated with the libertarian positions in the new Government.

Bullrich agreed to be Milei’s Security Minister and announced that she will call internal elections for the beginning of 2024 of the authorities of the Republican Proposal (Pro), the party founded by Macri, which she leads and which is part of the Together for Change coalition, along with the UCR and the Civic Coalition.

The fact that Bullrich agreed to be Milei’s Security Minister generated tensions with Macri, who took his former minister as part of the negotiation with the president-elect to incorporate relevant figures in Congress.

Finally, Milei elected the provincial deputy of La Rioja Martín Menem, a pure-blooded libertarian and nephew of former president Carlos Menem (1989-1999), to preside over the Lower House, while the provisional president in the Upper House will be the senator-elect from Formosa. Francisco Paoltroni.

EFE