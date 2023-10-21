Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been the face of Peronism throughout the past decades.

The candidate of the Peronist movement, which ruled Argentina for decades, may not even make it to the second round of the presidential election.

Politics the continental plates shake in Argentina’s elections. There is no similar ruling party in any country, but now the decades-long grip of this idiosyncratic movement seems to be waning.

The name of the idea is Peronism. It comes from a general who was elected president three times of Juan Perón, who led Argentina from 1946 to 1955 and 1973 to 1974. Perhaps even more popular with the people was his wife Eva Perónwhose life is based on an international hit musical Evita.

Peronists have won as many as ten of the thirteen presidential elections in which they have been allowed to participate (the military junta banned the movement after seizing power in 1955).

The Peronists have also ruled Argentina for almost the entire 2000s, but in this week’s Sunday elections, their candidate may not even make it to the second round.

Leftists the Peronists have traditionally struggled for power against the centre-right conservatives, but now the situation is unprecedented: the favorite in the presidential election is a radical economic libertarian Javier Milei.

Milei, who denies climate change and opposes the right to abortion, wants to change Argentina’s own currency, the peso, to US dollars, abolish the central bank and push through an all-time austerity program.

Milei seems to wash the Peronists in their own kind of bread, populism, when he promises the people tough solutions to multifaceted problems.

The Peronists have themselves to blame a lot. It’s actually a wonder that the nation has fallen into their clutches time and time again – after all, Argentina’s economy has drifted to frequent crashes over the decades specifically under the guidance of the Peronists.

The mainstream presidential candidate of the Peronist movement is Finance Minister Sergio Massa.

The Peronists have had a habit of promising voters what they could not really afford. Even now the Peronist mainstream candidate, Minister of Finance Sergio Massahas courted the people with supporters and with tax breakseven if the loan conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which once again rushed to help, would require belt-tightening on the contrary.

Today, the annual inflation of the peso is more than 120 percent, which means that the prices of things have more than doubled in a year.

Peronism is above all a populist, nationalistic and person-oriented movement. It has traditionally emphasized the position of trade unions and protectionism instead of free trade, but it has been shaped according to its current leader. Carlos Menem during the presidential years 1989–1999, the Peronist ruling party was pro-business of the center-right.

In this millennium, the mainstream of Peronism has been called Kirchnerism. It represents the populist left wing of the movement and is personified by the late president to Néstor Kirchner (as president 2003–2007) and his wife to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (as president 2007–2015).

Currently, Fernández de Kirchner is the vice president. Incumbent president Alberto Fernandez (no relation) decided not to seek a second term because of his popularity in bottom mud.

Milei calls the traditional political elite criminals who print money through the central bank into their own pockets. This view only added fuel to the flames when Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced last December for corruption to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office. However, the position of vice president protects him from imprisonment, and he is complained of the sentence.

Fernández de Kirchner is the real queen of scandals. Even more serious than the corruption conviction is the prosecutor’s shadow over him by Alberto Nisman for an unsolved murder in January 2015 just a day before he was due to testify in court against then-president Fernández de Kirchner.

According to the charges, Fernández de Kirchner covered up Iran’s involvement in the bloodiest bombing in Argentine history at a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires in 1994. He was acquitted in 2021, but last month the court returned the case for a new trial.

The current presidential candidate, Finance Minister Massa has understandably parted company with the Kirchnerists, however, being careful not to lose their support.

Argentina's presidential candidates participated in a televised debate on October 1. The five candidates are Trotskyist Myriam Bregman (left), center-left Peronist Sergio Massa, conservative Patricia Bullrich, center-right Peronist Juan Schiaretti and radical economic libertarian Javier Milei.

Anarcho-capitalist self-proclaimed Milei won the primaries in mid-August with 30 percent of the vote. Voting is also mandatory for Argentines in primaries, so their results can be considered a more reliable measure of support than conventional polls.

Peronist Massa was second in the primaries with 21.4 percent support, but the numbers are blurry, as the center-right’s votes were divided between the former security minister by Patricia Bullrich and the Mayor of Buenos Aires Horacio Rodríguez Larreta between. The conservative duo received a total of 28.3 percent support and a defeat within the party knocked Larreta out of the game.

Therefore, Milei’s lead is not as big in practice as it seemed based on the silka’s results list.

Even if the Peronist Massa were to make it to the second round, which will take place on November 19, based on the few polls taken after the primaries, he would clearly lose the duel to both Milei and Bullrich.

So are we already witnessing the end of Peronism?

That would almost certainly be an over-interpretation. The era of the current mainstream of the movement, i.e. Kirchnerism, seems to be over with the decline of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, but the malleability and personality-driven nature of Peronism means that before long a new charismatic leader will ride to success with a different recipe but with the same stamp.