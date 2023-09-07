Argentina by Lionel Messi The defense of his world title begins on Thursday in the premiere of the extensive South American qualifier for the World Cup in North America-2026.

In a packed Monumental stadium -more than eighty thousand tickets were sold in less than two hours-, the world champion, with Messi, Angel Di María, the ‘Dibu’ Emiliano Martínez and the rest of the ‘heroes’ of Qatar-2022 start their way to the tournament that will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The dangerous Ecuador, a young team with a generation led by Pervis Estupiñán and Moisés Caicedo -record pass in the Premier League from Brighton to Chelsea- who already has World Cup experience, will be their first stumbling block on the first date of the World Cup, which will last until September of 2025.

Ecuador is “a very good team, with a coach (the Spanish Félix Sánchez) who has a marked line of play. It has players at a good level. It will be very difficult, it is a team that can put us in difficulties,” assured the Albiceleste coach, Lionel Scaloni.

The team from the center of the world, which was eliminated in the first round in Qatar-2022, begins the qualifier with three fewer points due to the sanction imposed by the CAS for the improper inclusion of winger Byron Castillo in the 2018 qualifier.

But unlike that tie, and the five before it, which awarded four and a half berths, it now presents a generous offer of six and a half tickets for ten teams, because the 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams, 16 more than the 32 that participated from France-1998 to Qatar-2022.

