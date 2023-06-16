Argentina, the silences of the Church and the complicity with the military regime

Argentines have gone to the bottom of the dramatic issue of “disappeared“, a tragic event that took place between 1976 and 1983when in power there were i military and the country was under a dictatorship. From the three-volume work “The truth will set you free“, published by a group of prominent theologianssomething emerges unsettlingi bishops Argentines – we read in Avvenire – they would play a role and among these was also included Pope francesco. The Church, in the monumental work, is defined as “little prophetic”. In the aftermath of the coup, the bishops, in fact, hoped that the military could bring order to the rampant chaos. Soon, however, they had to deal with the increasingly vicious repression. Between the end of 1976 and 1977 it was now clear that the “desaparición” was a systematic policy. Hence the dilemma: report publicly or intercede behind the scenes? In the end, the CEA – as a collegial body, individual bishops spoke openly – opted for the second strategy. And she has wrong, despite having saved many lives. There were no prophetic words and gestures of condemnation as the circumstances would have required.

Moreover – continues Avvenire – the Private negotiation they gave less results than expected due to the harshness of the generals. They feared that if the military government fell, one would take over come even more radical. On the case of the two Jesuits captured and released after five months had been blamed Also Bergogliobut the documents it exonerate. According to what has been reconstructed, in fact, the Pope had nothing to do with their capture, on the contrary he was concerned with look for them and have them released together with the nunciature. But in general the Argentine bishops have ended up under accusation for having done so too little to prevent those tragedies. It is estimated that in those years they disappeared into thin air 30 thousand opponentsnever found again.

