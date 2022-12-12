World Cup, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez spits on his gloves before the penalty and then …. Video

Emiliano Martinez is a national hero in Argentina after leading the Seleccion albiceleste in the match againstHolland to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar came to penalties: he parried two very heavy ones (to van Dijk and Berghuis) and he displayed not only strong nerves and mental strength. Martinez has used some tricks to make opposing shooters nervous or de-concentrate, such as on the occasion of the second penalty when he waited for Berghuis with the ball in his hand as if to deliver it to him and then instead – when the Dutch player was about to take it – he threw it to the side.

On the penalty saved by van Dijk instead that of Emiliano Martinez was a small show: before settling on the goal line, he performed a propitiatory rite. He first kissed the posts, then touched the full length of the crossbar as he moved from side to side.

Acá se escupe y le toca la carita al español. pic.twitter.com/2BbnSYTo8y — Facundo Jay (@efedefacundo) December 10, 2022

Then he stood in the middle of the door, spat on his gloves and rubbed them. And in the end while he listened to the recommendations of the referee Lahoz, he stroked his face with the same gloves. Without the Spanish race director objecting to him…

