An unequivocal fact internally reaffirmed Lionel Scaloni’s project at the helm of Argentina, personified by Nico González, Martínez Quarta, Nico Domínguez, Juan Musso or Gio Lo Celso, out of the 26 squad for the World, but together with the team in Doha for the final, as protagonists along with 70 other colleagues in the four-year process of a “spectacular” group that has now conquered the world.

“Like all cycles, they are being built, you are seeing things and you are realizing that something is being formed. The feeling is that a great group was being formed.

In a national team, at the end are the best and if it’s Argentina they are great players. It’s all easier. We just have to choose, with the great difficulty it has”, recalled the coach about the journey up to here, to the top of the world.

“I have seen this Sunday players with us who have not made the list of 26 celebrating on the field. When you see all these things, it is difficult for you to go wrong. It can go wrong, like this Sunday’s game, which In the end you deserved to win and for one thing or another they tie you. But most of the time it will go well for you. That’s what we felt in this process”, he added.

the statistics

La ‘Scaloneta’ has achieved its third title in a year, five months and seven days. The biggest trophy of all.

Argentina reached 22 titles in its history, moved away from Brazil and confirmed his supremacy.

Brazil follows with 20 and Uruguay it has 19. And if Fifa numbers are taken into account, Argentina has 19 titles, along with Uruguay, and Brazil remains with 18.

