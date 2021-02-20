He was replaced by Carla Vizzotti, a 48-year-old internal medicine specialist known to have negotiated Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for Argentina.

Was there a pass? The Argentinian Minister of Health, Ginés González García, resigned Friday February 19 at the request of President Alberto Fernandez, after the sandal of “privilege vaccines” according to which he offered his friends to be vaccinated at the ministry without making an appointment In a hospital.

González García underlined in his resignation letter that “the vaccinated people belong to the groups included in the target population of the current campaign”, that is to say people over 70, who can be vaccinated since Wednesday.

He was replaced by Carla Vizzotti, a 48-year-old internal medicine specialist known to have negotiated Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for Argentina, according to the official Telam news agency.

He’s 71-year-old journalist Horacio Verbitsky – one of the first to investigate the dictatorship’s “theft of death” mechanism in his book El Vuelo published in 1995 – who told himself on the radio that he had been vaccinated at the ministry as instructed by his old friend the minister.

He made this admission the same day that, in Buenos Aires, a municipal website set up to allow people over the age of 80 to make an appointment to be vaccinated was saturated by a gigantic demand. According to the local press, besides Horacio Verbitsky, other people close to the government were vaccinated at the Ministry of Health. The scandal sparked backlash on social media under the hashtag #vacunasvip (“vaccinsVIP”).

Argentina exceeded the threshold of 50,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 on February 13 and has more than two million cases of contamination by the coronavirus, announced the Ministry of Health.