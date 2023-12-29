Buenos Aires (AFP) – The Government of Argentina, headed by far-right economist Javier Milei, formalized its resignation from joining the BRICS group through letters addressed to the countries of the bloc, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni reported this Friday, December 29. The incorporation of Argentina into the BRICS bloc, which includes China, Russia, India, South Africa and Brazil, had been decided at the summit last August, during the Presidency of the Peronist Alberto Fernández.

In letters, which bear the signature of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, it was reported that “in this instance the incorporation of the Argentine Republic to the BRICS as a full member as of January 1, 2024 is not considered appropriate.”

The incorporation of Argentina to the group of countries of emerging and rapidly growing economies known as BRICS, which make up China, Russia, India, South Africa and Brazil, had been decided at the Johannesburg Summit (South Africa) last August during the Presidency of Alberto Fernández (Peronist).

“The foreign policy imprint of the Government that I have presided over for a few days differs in many aspects from that of the previous Government,” Milei, who assumed power on December 10, justified in his letters.

“In this sense, some decisions made by the previous administration will be reviewed. Among them is the creation of a specialized unit for the country's active participation in BRICS,” he added, according to the text released by the local press and whose content he ratified in presidential spokesperson press conference.

The launch of this unit had been announced to the BRICS by the then president, Alberto Fernández, through a letter to the group of countries last September.

At the Johannesburg summit, the BRICS had announced the expansion of the group (representing 24% of global GDP and 42% of the world's population) with the invitation to six new members, which in addition to Argentina included Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

The BRICS share the demand for a more inclusive global balance, especially with regard to the influence of the United States and the European Union.

China, which represents about 70% of the bloc's GDP, was the one that drove its expansion.

President Javier Milei has pointed out the United States and Israel as the main strategic allies of his Government.

“Our geopolitical alignment is with the United States and Israel. We are not going to align ourselves with communists,” Milei said during his presidential campaign, when he assured that he wanted to end trade relations with the Asian giant, Argentina's second largest trading partner after from Brazil.

However, after assuming the Presidency, Milei adopted a more conciliatory tone towards Beijing and thanked “the congratulations and good wishes” he received from the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.