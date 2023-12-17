Argentina | The government released drastic plans to suppress the protests

Resistance to the new president's economic reforms is expected in the country.

Human rights activists are worried about plans by Argentina's new government to limit demonstrations. Having started as president a week ago Javier Milein the government has announced the new policies before the expected wave of protests.

Widespread protests are expected in Argentina after Milei's government carried out a more than 50 percent devaluation of the country's currency, the peso.

The Government's Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich told of The Guardian according to which the persons and organizations participating in the demonstrations are identified from the videotape using, among other things, facial recognition technology. Then they are sent invoices for the fact that the security forces had to control the demonstrations.

“The state is not going to pay for using the security forces. Organizations have to pay or individuals have to cover the costs,” Bullrich said.

The purpose of the new rules is to prevent a typical form of protest in Argentina, where protesters block roads for hours or days, sometimes even weeks.

“For years, we have lived in complete disarray. It's time to stop this method and extortion of citizens,” Bullrich said, suggesting that protesters could protest on the sidewalk.

Human rights organizations believes that the government's policy aims to criminalize legal demonstrations and target political organizations.

Left-wing member of parliament Myriam Bregman accused the plans of being unconstitutional.

“The right to express one's opinion is the first of all rights,” Bregman said on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

Member of Parliament for the right-wing La Libertad Avanza party led by Milei José Luis Espert responded to Bregman's message succinctly: “Prison or bullet.”

According to the rules announced by the government, the police have the right to confiscate face masks, canes and other objects that the police think could be used in demonstrations at bus and train stations. The government also restricts the participation of teenagers in protests and imposes sanctions on parents whose children participate in demonstrations during the school day.

Milei has promised “shock therapy” for Argentina, which is suffering from chronic economic difficulties and high inflation. This is also expected to cause a strong backlash.