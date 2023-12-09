





Javier Milei will assume the Presidency of Argentina on Sunday, December 10. Marked by his “irreverent” style and “outside of traditional politics,” the libertarian economist will have a series of particularities at the ceremony. At noon, local time, the event will begin with the transfer of command from the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández, and then it is expected that, in his first speech as president of the acting Executive, Milei will announce a first package of laws.