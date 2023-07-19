This Saturday some images became a virus: on a very primary field in a Buenos Aires suburb, in one of those innumerable tournaments where players pay to participate and hope to win the pool they collect, a soccer player knocked down a referee and, already on the ground, he knocked him out with a kick to the head. There was a lot of talk: violence in football is a national issue. In fact, Argentina is the only country in the world that prohibits visiting fans from entering stadiums, under the pretext of security. On Sunday a television newscast was able to interview the kicker, Williams Alexander Tapón, a blond boy they called Dimitri, 24 years old, hair like a soccer player, little silver cross hanging from one ear. Tapón said that the referee charged everything against them and at one point he hit him “without realizing it, he clouded over me, he didn’t want to.” And that when he “rescued me” – when he was him again – “everything was different”. “Now everything is different,” he repeated, the voice of someone who has seen something, and looked down. This Monday, Williams Alexander Tapón killed himself with a shot to the head.

In Argentina, sometimes, everything seems so different.

One day, when I grow up, I’m going to get someone to explain Argentina to me. It won’t be easy, but it’s going to be a great time. My country, which usually boasts of records and more records, has achieved an unparalleled one, which even its competitors recognize: it is the biggest failure of the last century.

So many facts confirm it. 100 years ago Argentina was one of the ten richest nations in the world; 50 years ago it was 3% poor; now he does not even have a real currency and maintains an unpayable debt, inflation of more than 100% per year and 40% poverty; almost 10% of its population does not eat enough – in a country that is dedicated to producing soybeans for Chinese pigs.

The numbers are clear, the process confusing. It is not easy to fall so much; it is relatively easy to decline a little, take a step or two forward, back two or three. But it is very laborious to enter without hesitation on that path of degradation.

We’ll see when they explain it to me. They should be able: we Argentines are famous, in the entire field of language, for being something like eloquent or flowery or smoke sellers, depending on who says it and when. In any case, that reputation as well-articulated charlatans is not due only to our vast Italic heritage; it was, above all, because we had one of the strongest public education systems in the world – which also fell apart.

So we’ll see, but for now, this school and the word thing offers a clue: perhaps we believe too much in discourse, to the point of believing in little else. A minor example: in October there are presidential elections and the official Peronist candidate is its Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, a lawyer who took office in August 2022. At that time there was inflation of 7% per month, and his great inaugural promise was that in March 2023 he would leave it at 3%; In March, inflation was 8.4%, and it continues like this. In a place less given to colorful words, such a failure would make it clear that the failure is not capable; in Argentina it empowers him to want to be president. We insist on believing that what is not should be – or at least could.

As a few insisted on assuming that a far-right clown, Javier Milei, could lead his fight against the “political caste” by legalizing the sale of weapons, babies and human organs. And now they find that a dozen of their (former) candidates for various positions have denounced that their (former) leader sells those applications to the highest bidder: 50 or 60,000 dollars per position. But there is still 15% of the population that could vote for it: we are, without a doubt, vehemently committed.

Just as many insist on believing that an outrageous former right-wing leftist, Patricia Bullrich, can run with potential, saying, for example, that our educational system does not work because “half of the students at the University of Buenos Aires are foreigners” when in reality it is 5%. Or promising a strong hand against everyone, improbable bukelismo in a country that not even the most brutal military managed to subdue by force. And one in five compatriots -at least- insists on believing that she, ignorant and accommodating, could.

As others insist on twisting any fact: a so-called centrist candidate who a year ago seemed very solid and now not so solid, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio R. Larreta, who filled the city with large buildings that were doubtfully qualified, launched his presidential campaign with a series of events that celebrated the 40th anniversary of the arrival of democracy. There are still five months left for that great date, but then he will not be of use to him because the elections will already be behind him. We insist on believing that we can invent –to such an extent– our history.

Among the four will be the next Argentine president. And, of course, none of them explain how they are going to repair the economic disaster that all this is causing. What’s more: all of them – except for the seller of children and charges – have been part of governments that produced and deepened the disaster. It is not easy to expect a better future from such a bad past. But it would be light to condemn them: it is important to think of them as products and references of a country that believes that it cannot be, that insists on electing the same ones that ruined it and ruined it, that manages to assume greatness because a dozen and a half of its boys – who live and work in Europe – won a soccer tournament, and to celebrate it they organized the largest mass event in its history: five million people in the streets celebrating an event that would not change their very difficult lives in the least.

They are difficult: more than half of Argentine children are poor and a third do not eat what they would like. But above all, they have no expectations, hopes. Three months ago a bus/colectivo/bus driver was murdered by some thieves in a Buenos Aires suburb for stealing four pesos. His colleagues were so pissed off that they ran to the security minister of the province of Buenos Aires, a consummate military man and thug. The police have just arrested a 15-year-old boy for the murder.

A month ago in Chaco, one of the poorest provinces in the country, a 19-year-old boy killed his 28-year-old girlfriend, dismembered her, burned her, distributed her pieces and belongings throughout the countryside and paved 500 meters of street to cover the place where she had buried some remains. He was able to do it because his father, a former militant for the unemployed, had become rich and powerful managing the money that the State provides to build social housing, feed the most hungry and, above all, ensure the –very expensive– loyalty of those leaders and their followers. The murderer’s father and mother owned a farm, a pig’s shop, eight or ten vehicles, lots of cash; now they are imprisoned for complicity in the femicide of their teenager.

The state fails in all sorts of ways. A year ago a man in Córdoba, a more prosperous province, was denounced by his neighbors because he had some dangerous dogs without the necessary security. The authority intervened: they fined him 1,000 pesos – three euros at the time. A few days ago his trained dogs bitten a 15-year-old girl to death. The dogs were Argentine bulldogs, “the only entirely national breed,” says some media. In the same province, shortly before, a 13-year-old boy killed his best friend with stone blows to the head. It is not yet known what happened, why he did it. Some say to rob him, but no one knows for sure.

We don’t know: that’s what we know. It is brutal to see how a country degrades, falls apart, and to feel that we can’t do anything, that our generation is no longer doing anything good, that the next one doesn’t seem better, that nobody or almost nobody wants or can do anything for now, that millions despair of what their leaders do and continue to vote for them and everything falls. It’s hard to see how we go to shit and sometimes, when we can, we pretend it’s dulce de leche.