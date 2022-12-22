‘Noe’ and ‘Milu’, the two fans that last Sunday they took off their shirt at the Lusail Stadium when it was announced that Argentina would take the World Cup home, are still the talk of the town.

The women, who were caught on video celebrating with the Argentine flag painted on their breasts, announced Wednesday that they they had been able to leave Qatar.

While baring is nothing ‘new’ in football stadiums, the two girls were said to face heavy punishment from the Qatari authorities. Before the World Cup, the strict measures were made public, which included not wearing sleeveless shirts, for example.

Among the costume requirements were “to cover the midriff and shoulders, and skirts, dresses, and pants must cover the knees.”

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, one of the women who went ‘topless’ in the stands of the Lusail stadium had to be escorted to leave the stage.

Now, when it is known that they left Qatar, a new video of ‘Noe’ becomes popular on social networks.

‘A country where there is no extradition’

The two young women could face legal charges. Photo: Instagram: @noe.dreams1

Through her social networks, Noe shared a small video in which she is seen carrying her passport at an airport.

Although it is not clear where he is traveling, he indicated that he is leaving Europe.



“Now yes, bye Europe. I’m going to take refuge in a country where there is no extradition,” the young woman pointed out, accompanying the recording.

Before, she had already ironized about the headlines of some media in which it was said that she and her friend were missing or could receive “whipping”.

While his whereabouts are known, other videos from Sunday become popular on social networks.

