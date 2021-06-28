40 years after the first positive diagnosis, a vaccine to prevent HIV. It seeks to work with 3,800 volunteers within a controlled study that takes place in Argentina at the same time as in Peru, Mexico, Brazil, the United States and in three European countries.

Nicolas Avila (27) He found out about this through social networks and wanted to participate, he found the idea of lend the body for science and curiosity made him look for his chances of participating. When it was decided, he submitted the application and was contacted from one of the centers in the country working with the trial.

From the Ramos Mejía Hospital they spoke with Nicolás and to participate in the study that takes up to three years they did blood tests to verify that he was HIV negative, a condition to be part of it.

Those who are HIV positive cannot participate in the trial.

Although Ávila had doubts about participation, they seem logical to him because it is a vaccine in the testing stage. The questions to classify him as a volunteer did not scare him but added to his confidence that a new HIV prevention method can help destigmatize to the LGBTIQ + community.

Before presenting himself in the Sexual Health Area of ​​the hospital, Nicolás had an idea of ​​what it means for a vaccine to be in Phase III thanks to the information he obtained with the coronavirus pandemic, but when he arrived the doctors removed the rest of the Doubts.

The trial has a part of volunteers who receive placebo and is carried out by means of the double blind method, that is, the medical personnel involved and the volunteer have no possibility of knowing if what is being applied is a vaccine or a placebo until the end of the study: “At that time it generated a lot of intrigue because everything is handled with an encrypted code” , Nicolás told Clarion.



In Argentina, around 5000 new infections are reported per year.

Although Ávila received a first dose, another three are still awaiting him in the course of a year. This vaccine requires four doses in total separated by three months between them. This is followed by a control of the inoculated volunteers to verify what level of protection is achieved with this compound.

The way to prove the efficacy of the vaccine

Marcelo losso He is a researcher and Head of the Immunocompromised area of ​​the Ramos Mejía Hospital, where Nicolás participates as a volunteer, from his place as a doctor he explains to Clarion what this is not the first HIV vaccine being tested: “More than 100 different compounds have been tested since the start of this pandemic and only one of them achieved significant results in terms of protection.”

However, the vaccine that was tested in Southeast Asia and brought hope, communicated its results in 2009 and the joy was short-lived, according to Losso, after three years of monitoring the volunteers, just over a third of them maintained protection against Human Immunodeficiency Virus. An insufficient value.



In 2009 he finished a trial with unconvincing results for the scientific community.

In this case, the vaccine candidate is tested in Europe and throughout the American continent, the Argentina managed to be part of the clinical trial thanks to being part of the HIV Vaccine Studies network (HTVN). And it comes with more optimism.

Losso details that the particular characteristic of this vaccine is that it could develop the immunity against different types of HIV. In the world there are 9 viral subtypes, six of them that are classified from A to F are the most important and are combined with each other: “In our region, BF is more common”, he adds.

Each variant can induce specific immune responses and are differentiated by their geographic distribution, genetic makeup, and structure. With the vaccine that is being tested now it is expected to generate a strategy that prevents against more than one subtype that predominates in different areas of the world.

Those who participate in the test they do not get HIV from the vaccine or give an HIV positive response to a test. The technology in this case uses an adenovirus with genetically engineered proteins to generate antibodies that recognize the virus and prevent its entry into cells, but it does not use an inactivated virus as is the case with some compounds against other diseases.



HIV attacks human T cells.

According to the website of the study being carried out in the country, if this vaccine proves effective, it would help prevent HIV infection by stimulating the reproduction of antibodies. For Losso, achieving optimistic results would mean a new appropriate prevention strategy for the infection to continue its growth globally.

Who can volunteer

For this clinical trial they are looking for people who have a higher risk of being exposed to the virus, who have suffered sexually transmitted infections and whose prevention methods used in their sex affective relationships are not useful to prevent transmission. Those who are stigmatized 40 years after the first infection are those who today put their bodies to search a global solutionl.

The HIV vaccine study looks as candidates for “cisgender men who have sexual practices with other men, or transgender people who have sex with men,” says Losso. The doctor adds that it is necessary that the volunteers choose not to use PrEP as a prevention method against the virus.



Testing and early detection are part of HIV prevention.

Marcelo Losso emphasizes that to participate it is necessary to take into account that there is no certainty about success from experience: “The study could end and not prove useful if the efficacy is below the desired percentage,” he deepened.

Those who are between 18 and 60 years of age and whose last HIV tests have been negative can be contacted to receive the specific criteria from the professionals responsible for the study. Being part of HTVN, every volunteer has the right to receive answers to your questions and to receive information about your health.

This study is still looking for volunteers, those who are interested in being candidates can contact by WhatsApp message at +5491125081478.

How to prevent HIV

While work continues on a vaccine that generates an immune response that according to the scientific community, the most efficient method remains the use of condoms.

This basic method during sexual practices can be combined with pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), an emergency method against contact with the virus called post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), and early testing and detection of the virus to avoid complications and infections. .



Those who are HIV positive can reach the undetectable = untransmittable viral level.

Those who test HIV positive and maintain antiretroviral treatment may show an undetectable and untransmittable viral load in sexual acts 6 months after starting the regime.

Beyond sexual transmission, for perinatally, contagion can be avoided HIV infection with continuous medical monitoring during pregnancy and avoiding breastfeeding after the baby is born.