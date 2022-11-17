Argentina team suffers last-minute loss: ruled out for the World Cup in Qatar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Argentina vs. Arab Emirates
The albiceleste has already landed in Qatar for the World Cup.
November 17, 2022, 02:29 PM
The Argentine national teamone of the favorites in the World Cup in Taste-2022, led by Leo Messilanded in Doha on a flight from Abu Dhabi.
The South American team had defeated the United Arab Emirates 5-0 a few hours earlier, in a friendly played in Abu Dhabi Messi, who scored a goal in that match, at 35, faces what may be his fifth and last World Cup, with hoping to achieve the only title missing in his career.
Low and new summoned
In the last hours, the player’s loss due to injury was confirmed Nicholas Gonzalezwho was left out of the World Cup due to muscular problems.
Angel Correawho was resting in the city of Rosario, was summoned as an emergency by the technician lionel scaloni. The player will travel immediately to join the concentration, after the endorsement of Fifa.
