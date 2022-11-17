Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina team suffers last-minute loss: ruled out for the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Argentina vs. Arab Emirates

Argentina vs. Arab Emirates

The albiceleste has already landed in Qatar for the World Cup.

The Argentine national teamone of the favorites in the World Cup in Taste-2022, led by Leo Messilanded in Doha on a flight from Abu Dhabi.

The South American team had defeated the United Arab Emirates 5-0 a few hours earlier, in a friendly played in Abu Dhabi Messi, who scored a goal in that match, at 35, faces what may be his fifth and last World Cup, with hoping to achieve the only title missing in his career.

Low and new summoned

In the last hours, the player’s loss due to injury was confirmed Nicholas Gonzalezwho was left out of the World Cup due to muscular problems.

Angel Correawho was resting in the city of Rosario, was summoned as an emergency by the technician lionel scaloni. The player will travel immediately to join the concentration, after the endorsement of Fifa.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #team #suffers #lastminute #loss #ruled #World #Cup #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Foxconn hires more than 100,000 workers for Chinese factory hit by Covid-19, says agency - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.