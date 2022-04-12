The Argentine Air Navigation Company (EANA) said this Monday (11.Apr.2022) that it will suspend the search for the missing plane with 3 Brazilians on board in Patagonia. The plane has been missing since last wednesday (6.abr).

According to EANA, the 6 days of searches did not bring positive results, but the authorities will remain on alert to find the whereabouts of the aircraft.

“Following intensive searches by land, air and sea, which began last Wednesday, April 6th, the large-scale search for the registration of the PP-ZRT aircraft is suspended”, he said the company in a statement on Twitter.

The plane disappeared 6 days ago, on board were businessman Antônio Carlos Castro Ramos, lawyer Mário Pinho and doctor Gian Carlos Nercolini. They left El Calafate airport and headed to the city of Trelew, in the south of the country. The last contact with the small aircraft was in the control tower of Comodoro Rivadavia, in Patagonia.

The searches were made by land, sea and air. EANA had the help of the Air Force, the Navy, the Army and the Civil Defense.

Read the AENA statement in full:

“The Argentinean Air Navigation Company SE announces that the national coordination of the search and rescue operation is suspended, after six days of intense work, without positive results, for the single-engine aircraft Van’s RV-10, registration PP-ZRT, of Brazilian flag.

“On Wednesday, April 6, the Air Traffic Control Service alerted the Search and Rescue Service (SAR) about the loss of contact with the aforementioned aircraft, triggering the search protocol. The aircraft left El Calafate airport bound for Trelew with three people on board.

“The operation, coordinated by the Empresa Argentina de Navegação Aérea, SE deployed with the necessary forces for tracking by land, sky and sea. The team was made up of the Argentine Air Force, the Armed Forces, the Argentine Army, the Naval Prefecture (equivalent to the Coast Guard), the Civil Defense of the Province of Chubut and the Aeroclube Comodoro Rivadavia.

“Despite all efforts in the search, no trace of the aircraft and its occupants was found.

“Faced with the suspension of the operation, the SAR Comodoro Rivadavia Subcenter remains on alert.”