Buenos Aires.- After the first case of bird flur in poultry, the Argentine government suspended exports of poultry products, as reported by the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Juan Bahillo.

According to the report of National Service for Food Health and Quality (Senasa) said disease was detected in poultry in an establishment in the town of Mainquein the southern province of Black riverbeing positive to the H5 type of bird flua highly pathogenic variant.

“Our poultry products continue to be safe for Argentines. The suspension of exports responds to the requirements of international regulations, ”said Bahillo on his Twitter account.

For his part, he National Service for Food Health and Quality (Senasa) stressed that poultry production for consumption in the country will continue to develop normally. In this way, he emphasized that the disease is not transmitted by eating meat from chicken and eggs. He also clarified that those refrigerators that export, will be able to market their products in the domestic market.

The first case of this virus in Argentina was reported in February in a wild bird found in the Pozuelos Lagoon, in the northernmost region of Jujuy. Since then, 25 cases of avian flu in wild birds had been confirmed, for which the South American country decreed a health emergency throughout the territory and reinforced border controls, as well as an increase in work rounds in provincial parks and nationals.