In Argentina, prosecutors continue to advance investigations to clarify the circumstances in which the former soccer player, Diego Armando Maradona, died on November 25. By the fact, they maintain the hypothesis of presumed negligence in medical treatment that, if proven, could lead to wrongful death.

On February 12, the San Isidro Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the death of Diego Maradona, took a statement from the psychologist Carlos Díaz, who treated the former player for a time before his death, and the nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

It is worth saying that the judicial body investigates the conditions in the treatment provided to the former soccer player and the behavior of the people who were in his environment when the death occurred.

The hearing comes days after audios and messages exchanged by Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov were leaked. Both doctors, who were very close to the Argentine star since he was admitted for a subdural hematoma in the brain, are being investigated on the charge of wrongful death.

The call of these people consolidates the hypothesis of alleged medical negligence in the treatment that the former player received, for which they could also join the investigations for wrongful death.

The Argentine Prosecutor’s Office does not rule out that, as the investigations progress, new names are added to the list of suspects.

The suspects support their statement in medical reports

The hearing of these three people takes place after on February 10 the Maradona’s personal cook, Romina Rodríguez, the therapist Carlos Cotar and the psychopedagogue of Diego Fernando Maradona Ojeda, one of the sons of the also coach, came to testify to the body .

“We called the cook Romina Rodríguez, who gave an exhaustive statement that we consider not consistent because, among other things, she said that Diego did not consume alcohol, that nobody bought alcohol, that there was no alcohol in the house. And what we all know, what there is in the file and what the videos show, and from everyone’s statements, Diego was in treatment for alcohol addiction, “explained Mario Baudry, Diego Fernando’s lawyer.

For its part, the defense of the nurse Dahiana Madrid, one of those investigated on February 12, dismissed the comments that indicate the possible presence of marijuana and alcohol in the residence where the soccer player was at the time of his death.

“In the investigations that have been done, no traces of illegal drugs or alcohol were found. Then, the nurses complied with the indications given by the treating physicians, gave him the medications, took his blood pressure when the patient was left and were there to attend an emergency and, in Dahiana’s case, tried to give CPR when the incident occurred. tragedy, “said Rodolfo Baue, the nurse’s lawyer.

I had conversations with Daiana. You must remember me perfectly. I perfectly remember his mother and everything we talked about. The script is huge, Rodolfo! 😘 – Gianinna Maradona (@gianmaradona) February 11, 2021

In November 2020, shortly after Maradona’s death, Argentine media such as Infobae and Página 12 published the news about the alleged pressure that Madrid received to sign a false report.

On the other hand, the psychologist Carlos Díaz was open to continue collaborating with the investigation. “I understand that this is one of the most painful losses in Argentina and I believe that it is absolutely rational for it to be investigated. That is why I have made myself available to justice, for whatever is needed,” added the professional.

The uncertainty continues regarding the death of Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona, world champion with the Argentine team in 1986 and one of the most beloved athletes in Argentina, died on November 25, 2020 while receiving medical treatment and was staying in a residence on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

According to the first reports, the cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest.

However, since his death was known, the lawyer of former player Matías Morla and his daughters have requested a thorough investigation to clarify the conditions of his death.

Since then, the offices of Leopoldo Luque and Agustina Cosachov have been raided by the authorities in order to find elements that support the hypothesis of possible medical negligence regarding the treatment provided to the former footballer.

With EFE and Reuters