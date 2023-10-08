Mateo Carreras postponed the crisis cabinet of Argentine rugby with a memorable performance, three attempts to end the resistance of Japan, the giant killer of international rugby in the last decade that was not far from adding another piece to an illustrious collection that includes South Africa , Ireland or Scotland. The great challenge of the group stage, an open grave duel for a place among the best eight, ended in Nantes with songs of relief from the Albiceleste fans, who will open the quarterfinals next Saturday against Wales.

The match seemed like a formality when Chocobares took advantage of a rude mistake by the Japanese in tackling to sneak in unopposed towards the first try. Barely 65 seconds had passed and the doubts about the Asians, a devalued version of the team that excelled in their World Cup in 2019, seemed legitimized. A generation without apparent replacement, a lost opportunity to integrate a team that had just won nine of its last 12 World Cup matches into the global ecosystem. But it was not like that.

The lack of size forces the Japanese to play without a net, a permanent assumption of risks, also in their own field, in search of squeezing possession, their best defense against superior physiques. After the initial bullshit, they stood in the Argentine field and did not get the try because Naoto Saito, the scrum-half, missed the oval. The first Japanese record arose because his captain, Michael Leitch, the New Zealander who was more Japanese than the samurai, took a risk by retaining the ball in his own field. Two Argentines were stung; Thus the superiority was generated so that Amato Fakatava, a giant of more than two meters, attempted a follow-up kick that was inappropriate for his size. The score went well and Japan tied.

It was the first exchange of the great offensive duel so far in the World Cup. With the Pumas blown away, Japan took over the territory and the soul, but could not take control to the scoreboard and lost momentum after the yellow card due to a high tackle by Pieter Labuschagne. Even in those ten minutes with one down, they risked a drop – kick early in search of the sticks – which Kremer blocked. The consequence, with the Japanese defense out of control, was Carreras’ first happy sprint. A try to which the Asians responded with a tackle by Kotaro Matsushima, their great scorer, who slipped between Boffelli and Mallía as if he were dressed in albiceleste to assist Saito and reduce the disadvantage to a minimum before the break (14-15).

The proof of Albiceleste’s nerves is that when Betranou refused to launch a last attack, his fans whistled towards the locker room. His lead improved completely in the second act and soon generated superiority for Carreras, planted on the wing like a sniper while his fat They pushed on the front line, activated their thrusters and rehearsed after a dancer’s break next to the marking area. Japan responded this time calmly, two kicks between the sticks – a penalty hit and a drop– to get back to two.

An hour of play and a mess for the Pumas, nervous but with a stronger lead. From there came their fourth try, with Betranou taking the ball out of the scrum just a breath away from the first lines collapsing. Mallía and Boffelli redeemed themselves from their defensive blunder and took advantage of the superiority on the side so that the second dived and also scored the conversion, after touching the stick, a good omen. Up nine again.

But Japan did not give up. Again on the Argentines’ five-meter line, with their forwards infringing and assuming the physical toll. The Argentines accumulated troops in the trench and left their rear guard naked. So Naikabula rehearsed, Matsuda landed a devilish kick and the Pumas felt the Japanese breath on the back of their necks again. But the heart-stopping ending did not come: Carreras accelerated again as soon as his team resumed play.

His attempt between the sticks was no longer replicated and the precarious situation with which Argentina faced the duel was put on hold. The referee whistled and the media, Santiago Carreras and Betranou, greeted each other with relief. Their coach, Michael Cheika, trusted them despite the heavy defeat against England or the insipid victory against Samoa, leaving the old guard, their past winners, on the bench. With a staging full of doubts, with a lot to lose, they have reached the quarterfinals. Now another World Cup begins.

