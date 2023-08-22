Javier Milei arouses hope and uncertainty in almost equal measure, but he would beat any rival in a possible second round. This is clear from the latest survey carried out by the Observatory of Applied Psychology of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), a work that projects different scenarios, delves into the sensations left by the victory of the libertarian in the national PASO (Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries) and seeks to measure the movement of votes that would exist among the applicants.

(Also: Javier Milei, the mystical candidate obsessed with the dollar)

With 38%, miley today would be the most voted candidate in October, leaving in second place the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, which would gather just over 32% of the support. Behind, 15 points behind Milei, appears the candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, with a harvest that does not reach 23 percentage points. It is one of the first samples after PASO.

(We recommend: The ‘crazy’ Javier Milei: political phenomenon in Argentina and new wing of the extreme right)

In accordance with these numbers, insufficient for a victory for the Libertarian in the first round, the study projects second-round scenarios against his two possible rivals. In both cases, the figure of Milei prevails, but Patricia Bullrich is strengthened in this instance: the victory against Massa – second in the projection of the vote – would be more comfortable than against the former Security Minister of Mauricio Macri. Milei leads the minister-candidate by 14 points (51% to 37%); against Bullrich, the libertarian would prevail more tightly: 38% against 32%, according to the survey.

The work of the UBA, carried out on the basis of more than 4,600 cases at the national level, asks the respondents -regardless of their vote or desire- who they think will be the next president. And from this angle, the figure of the libertarian prevails again: more than 42% think that he will reach the Casa Rosada, when only 18% believe that he will be Massa. Patricia Bullrich appears more relegated, with 15%.

(Also read: Why do so many young people from Latin America go to Argentina to study Medicine?)

The feelings that prevail among those surveyed after the victory of the libertarian are “hope” and “uncertainty”. When inquiring more specifically about his figure and asking about his negative and positive aspects, the following arises. Within the “virtues” the word “none” appears first, followed by “sincerity” and “good economist”. At the negative threshold, the words “violent” and “crazy” appear, but within that universe of words, under the heading of “defects” “everyone” prevails.

In turn, 38% of those surveyed believe that if Milei were president, Argentina would be much worse, although the sum of those who believe that we will be “much better” and “somewhat better”, with 50%, exceeds the pessimism.

(Keep reading: Where did the ‘crazy’ Javier Milei, surprise winner in Argentina, come from and what does he think?)

Javier Milei (Left), Patricia Bullrich (C) and Sergio Massa (Right) will compete for the presidency in October.

vote leak



The study segments the votes by candidate and asks if the voter will repeat the PASO vote in the October general elections or, on the contrary, will migrate to another applicant.

The candidates who best preserve what was obtained on August 13 are Sergio Massa -almost 98% will vote for him again- and Javier Milei, who would retain his voters by 97%. Some data emerges in this area: 8% of those who favored Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta -outside the presidential race- will cross the path and support the ruling party candidate with their vote.

(You may be interested in: ‘Rare bug’: political scientist on Javier Milei after victory in the primaries in Argentina)

A good part of the rest of the universe of “larretistas” votes would stay within the force (60%) and would support Patricia Bullrich. However, a significant part (20%) would migrate to La Libertad Avanza. Even more striking is that a similar percentage of Patricia Bullrich’s voters (18%) would also go to Milei.

Outside of proper names, the opinion study inquires about the need for changes in both the economic and political order: 82% believe that they are necessary, a number that from the sum of those who believe they should be “drastic” (48 %) and those who believe they should be “moderate” (34%).

(Also: The controversial proposals of Javier Milei, the winner of the primaries in Argentina)

The study concludes by noting that the measurements are the capture of a special moment, marked by the “euphoria, enthusiasm, and effervescence of libertarians.”

“We are clear that it is only a first photo, surely biased by the figure of Javier Milei occupying the center of the scene and on the crest of the wave”, reads the work of the UBA.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA