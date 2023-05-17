Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina sub-20 beats the World Cup with exciting video: “come on, let’s go the kids”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Argentina sub-20 beats the World Cup with exciting video: “come on, let’s go the kids”


close

Argentinian sub 20

Argentinian su-20.

Argentinian su-20.

The World Cup starts this weekend.

See also  Millionaires: the final decision on the loan of Óscar Cortés to the Sub-20

After the success of the Argentine National Team, with the world title in Qatar, it was the turn of the youth team, which will host the U-20 World Cup.

(It may interest you: Colombia U-20 team closes blanks for the World Cup with a draw)

A few days before the start of the championship, the Argentine Football Association published an exciting video to promote the tournament and support their team.

In the video, the Argentine players get on the U-20 bus, where they are cheered on by the fans.

“Come on, let’s go the kids”, the fans chant in the best style of the Argentine bars.

In the video, the president of the AFA, Chiqui Tapia, even appears in a fun scene.

‘Come on the kids’

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Athlete does not wear underwear and for covering his private parts he loses the race

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #sub20 #beats #World #Cup #exciting #video #lets #kids

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘We are many gays in football’: the story of the first openly gay FIFA referee

'We are many gays in football': the story of the first openly gay FIFA referee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result