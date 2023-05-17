Argentina sub-20 beats the World Cup with exciting video: “come on, let’s go the kids”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The World Cup starts this weekend.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
After the success of the Argentine National Team, with the world title in Qatar, it was the turn of the youth team, which will host the U-20 World Cup.
(It may interest you: Colombia U-20 team closes blanks for the World Cup with a draw)
A few days before the start of the championship, the Argentine Football Association published an exciting video to promote the tournament and support their team.
In the video, the Argentine players get on the U-20 bus, where they are cheered on by the fans.
“Come on, let’s go the kids”, the fans chant in the best style of the Argentine bars.
In the video, the president of the AFA, Chiqui Tapia, even appears in a fun scene.
‘Come on the kids’
