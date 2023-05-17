Argentina sub-20 beats the World Cup with exciting video: “come on, let’s go the kids”

After the success of the Argentine National Team, with the world title in Qatar, it was the turn of the youth team, which will host the U-20 World Cup.

A few days before the start of the championship, the Argentine Football Association published an exciting video to promote the tournament and support their team.

In the video, the Argentine players get on the U-20 bus, where they are cheered on by the fans.

“Come on, let’s go the kids”, the fans chant in the best style of the Argentine bars.

In the video, the president of the AFA, Chiqui Tapia, even appears in a fun scene.

‘Come on the kids’

