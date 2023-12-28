admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/28/2023 – 13:02

São Paulo, 28 – Argentina's National Health and Agro-Food Quality Service (Senasa) reported that it is reinforcing inspection measures for poultry farms to prevent cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAPP, H5N1 virus).

According to a statement published on the entity's website, it was decided, with provincial and municipal bodies, to depopulate three establishments as a preventive measure, as they did not have the necessary qualifications. “Serious violations of non-compliance with standards pose a risk to public health and the health of the poultry chain, which could harm the sector’s productivity, as well as exports,” said Senasa in the statement.

The agency also cited a report from the General Coordination of Epidemiology of the country's National Directorate of Animal Health which indicates that, in this spring-summer 2023/2024 season in the Southern Hemisphere, fewer affected countries and fewer outbreaks are detected than in the previous season. . According to the document, cases in South America are currently restricted to wild and backyard birds in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Ecuador, with no reports on commercial farms.