The technician Lionel Scalloni announced the list of those summoned for the qualifying matches at Qatar World Cup 2022 against Chile and Colombia.

Lionel Messi, as has already been said, is not part of the payroll, since he has not fully recovered, after his positive for covid-19.

Will Messi’s absence be felt?

It may interest you: (Analysis: what Rueda’s first year in the National Team has left)

Without having played a minute for his club so far this year, Messi’s great absence was seen to come: from all sides they agreed that the best thing was for him to stay in Paris, adding training sessions to recover his physical tone in the face of immediate challenges that Paris Saint-Germain will face.

It is the first time that Messi will miss a national team match since November 2018, during the stage in which Scaloni decided to try new names to carry out a renewal in the squad.

That night Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Mendoza, and formed with Gerónimo Rulli; Renzo Saravia, Walter Kannemann, Ramiro Funes Mori and Marcos Acuña; Roberto Pereyra, Santiago Ascacíbar and Maximiliano Meza; Erik Lamela, Mauro Icardi and Rodrigo de Paul.

In March 2019, prior to the Copa América in Brazil, Messi’s return to the national team was completed. In Madrid, the team lost 3-1 to Venezuela and on the 10th they regained the captain’s belt.

Since then, he has not missed any call. Along this path, the team went undefeated in 27 games (after the defeat against Brazil in the 2019 Copa América), won the 2021 Copa América and easily qualified for the World Cup.

Now, Messi will go through the strange sensation of being a spectator of the national team on TV, in the early hours of Paris, while his teammates face Chile and Colombia.

Just this Tuesday, the Argentine returned to training with his PSG teammates, after slowly recovering from his Covid-19 infection. Messi was infected at the end of the year in Rosario and delayed his return to Paris for the first exercises of the year in the team led by Mauricio Pochettino.

The captain of the Argentine national team missed three games in that period: the 4-0 win against Vannes for the French Cup; the 1-1 draw against Lyon and the 2-0 win against Brest, both for the French league. This Sunday his reappearance is expected, in what will be his first game of 2022: PSG will face Reims in the Parc des Princes.

In reality, Messi missed a total of 10 Ligue 1 games this season, between injuries, late returns from the national team and covid-19, and has only appeared in 11 games with Paris SG since arriving at the Parisian club. last August.

“It took me longer than I thought to get well but I’m almost recovered and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the pitch. I have been training these days to get 100%, very nice challenges are coming this year and hopefully very soon we can see each other again, ”the Argentine wrote on his Instagram account last Thursday, when he returned to the training center to exercise alone.

It may interest you: (How much would it cost to go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup? These are the prices)

The list.

The Nation, Argentina

GDA