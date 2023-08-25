The Federal Public Ministry of Argentina has opened an investigation against the spokeswoman for the presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, accused by prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan of “omitting information and inciting violence” in the context of attacks on commercial establishments committed since the weekend in several provinces of the country.

Both in messages published on Tuesday (22) and in an interview given on Thursday (24), the government spokeswoman agreed with the opinion of the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, that the looting was not “spontaneous” assaults , accusing the involvement of presidential candidates Javier Milei, leader of the Freedom Advances coalition, and Patricia Bullrich, candidate of Together for Change, for the crimes.

According to Cerruti and Férnandez, the opponents seek to “destabilize” the Peronist government. The spokeswoman for the presidency claimed this week that the images released on Milei’s social networks are false, even with press agencies reporting and recording war scenes such as those reported last Saturday (19) in Mendoza.

The head of the Fiscal Unit for the Investigation of Crimes against Social Security (UFISES), who acted on the basis of a complaint presented by two deputies from Liberdade Avança, considered that Cerruti had confidential information about the origin of the attacks and did not communicate them, thus omitting your obligation.

Furthermore, by initially pointing to Milei – and later adding Bullrich to his accusations – he did not provide evidence.

“We have to be attentive to these situations, which seriously harm democracy. Patricia Bullrich and Javier Milei are two candidates who build their speech based on the desire they have for democracy to explode and destabilize,” Cerruti said in an interview with the broadcaster. Futurock.

With that, according to the newspaper La Nacion, the Argentine justice system opened a process to investigate the information that the government supposedly gathered about the crimes committed, since there was no formal complaint against the right-wing candidates running for the presidential elections in October.

Between the weekend and Monday, looting and attempts were recorded in supermarkets and other commercial establishments in Neuquén (south), Mendoza (west) and Córdoba (center), which were repeated in the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday in several localities in the province of Buenos Aires.

The governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, said that there were at least 150 attempts to loot stores, which is why 94 people were arrested and taken to court, after the “attempt to install” an alleged wave of looting.

This Thursday (24th), the authorities began searching various properties belonging to people involved in the robberies in the province in order to obtain more information about the occurrences.