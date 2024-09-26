Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino highlighted this Thursday (26) the serious situation in Venezuela during a meeting she co-chaired alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations. , in New York.

Mondino stated that “the situation in Venezuela is definitely destabilizing the region”, citing the exodus of 7.7 million Venezuelans who, for the most part, seek shelter in Latin American countries. She emphasized that mass migration has posed significant challenges for the integration of these immigrants into the labor markets of the countries that host them.

Meeting participants also discussed the urgent need to recognize the validity of the electoral records presented by the Venezuelan opposition, instead of continuing to demand Chavismo’s electoral results that “do not reflect reality”. Mondino mentioned that the international community must consider allegations of fraud in the elections held on July 28 and highlighted that “the only possible verification is in the minutes presented by the opposition, which are valid according to the Carter Center itself”.

The chancellor also shared Argentina’s initiatives to welcome Venezuelans already in the country, including the creation of a special immigration regularization regime to facilitate their integration.

“We are trying to get them to join the formal job market, but it is very difficult because some do not have documents from their country of origin,” explained Mondino, referring to many immigrants who arrived in Argentina years ago without adequate documentation.

In her speech, the chancellor also highlighted the importance of international justice. She recalled that Argentina asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest orders against the dictator Nicolás Maduro and other leaders of the regime, reiterating her country’s commitment to defending democracy and human rights.

“We all know that we defend democracy. We all know that we defend freedom. We all know that there are certain things that should not be allowed. But they happen,” he said.

Mondino also took the opportunity to reaffirm Argentina’s desire to move forward in negotiations on the trade agreement with the European Union, which have been going on for 25 years. She expressed the Argentine government’s firm intention to strengthen ties with the EU and highlighted the need for productive dialogue.

In addition to meeting with Blinken, the minister participated in a bilateral meeting with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Arab States Cooperation Council. During the conversation, both discussed the potential for commercial collaboration, with Mondino emphasizing Argentina’s capabilities to contribute to the region’s food security and expand investments in the energy, mining and agricultural sectors.