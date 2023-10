Alberto Fernández’s government “races against time” to contain the crisis that has worsened in recent months in Argentina | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine government, led by Peronist Alberto Fernández, signed a new trade agreement with China, during a visit to Beijing, days before the presidential elections, in which the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, a government candidate, is running.

On his account on the social network a currency swap made between countries. “It is a guarantee for Argentina to continue growing with production and work”, stated the Argentine president.

According to the Argentine Central Bank (BCRA), the new portion of the agreement “can be applied to objectives for the development of bilateral trade and for the stability of financial markets in Argentina”, at a time when the country is facing a serious economic crisis and levels of poverty that affects 40% of the population.

“It’s a great relief for us”, said Fernández, after the announcement. The most recent surveys by the Central Bank show that Argentine reserves are US$24.99 billion (R$126.5 billion), however economic analysts estimate negative net values ​​of US$5 billion (R$25 billion).

This Sunday (22), elections take place that will define the new leadership of Casa Rosada for the next four years.

The main candidates in the electoral race are the libertarian Javier Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition; Sergio Massa, Fernández’s Economy Minister; and the former Minister of Security in Mauricio Macri’s government, Patricia Bullrich.