Almost two decades after its implementation, the Comprehensive Sexual Education (ESI) program continues to generate controversy over its necessity and its mandatory nature in Argentine schools. At first, it consisted of just one or two lectures per year, but during the governments of Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández, it became the main focus of the curriculum and expanded. In addition to teacher training, projects and thematic classes, several books on gender, minorities, human rights, identities, feminism, abortion, the environment, dictatorship, among other topics, were given to students—from preschool level—and teachers.

Officially, ESI is defined as “a systematic space for teaching and learning that promotes information, knowledge and skills to consolidate autonomy in making responsible decisions regarding sexuality, body care and interpersonal relationships”.

Law 26,150, which established its mandatory nature, was enacted in October 2006. According to it, “all students have the right to receive comprehensive sexual education in public, state and private educational establishments in national, provincial, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and municipal jurisdictions.”

Two years later, the Federal Education Council (CFE) approved Resolution 45/08, which established the ESI Curricular Guidelines and determined the content that should be taught from Early Childhood Education to Teacher Training.

In line with these decisions, the CFE approved Resolution 340/18, which establishes some priorities, such as offering a specific space for ESI in initial teacher training; deepening the comprehensive focus on ESI in schools and also in the standards that regulate institutional organization; promoting the organization of a team of ESI teachers in all schools; including ESI content in teaching competitions; holding “Educating in Equality” days in all schools in the country, for the “prevention and eradication of gender violence”.

However, this emphasis on the part of the State in wanting to implement ESI from the first year of school worries Argentine parents and families who claim that it is a way of promoting ideologies to children while Argentina is ranked last in school evaluation rankings.

Argentine students ranked 66th out of 81 countries in mathematics and 51st in reading in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Out of all of Latin America, Argentina only surpassed Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in mathematics. In this subject, seven out of ten students did not reach the “basic levels”.

Space to “reflect on sexual pleasure”

Over the last four years, before Javier Milei took office as president, a series of books and guides were delivered by the Argentine Ministry of Education to students and teachers to address the topics required by the ESI in class.

In the introduction to one of his books, “The Gender of the Homeland”, the term gender is defined as “a symbolic construction that regulates and conditions the conduct of people and social relations. (…) The difference between sex — which refers to the biological dimension of a person — gender refers to a social construction that translates into prejudices and stereotypes about masculinity and femininity, which is expressed in everyday life in socially rooted practices and reproduced based on customs and traditions”.

The same book explains that the “gender perspective seeks to contribute to the construction of a new subjective and social configuration based on the redefinition of history, society, culture and politics with women, and from women. This vision recognizes gender diversity as an essential principle in the construction of a more diverse and democratic society”.

The book ‘Juventudes’ proposes that schools provide a space to reflect on sexual pleasure, “enabling the construction of imaginaries that break with the impositions and obstructions imposed by gender mandates”.

Queer Theory

Feminism is highlighted in the books ‘Identities’ and ‘Gender’, which provide an overview of the “three waves” of feminism, mentioning Gayle Rubin, Judith Butler, and Simone de Beauvoir, who defends the idea that “women are the product of a subtle and invisible process that makes characteristics and attributes that are the result of a socialization transformed into the body seem natural and essential”.

According to the text of ‘Identities’, “the distinction between gender and sex implies that sexuality is a cultural construction”, and distinguishes “cis” people — those who identify with the sex they were “assigned” at birth — from “trans” people — those who desire a modification with the help of technical, performative or legal procedures.

Masculinity is one of the topics covered in ‘Gender’. According to the book, “patriarchal definitions of ‘masculine’ also create situations of inequality and pain in men”. That’s why they talk about the theory queer that “questions the notion of gender to propose a sexual and gender matrix that attempts to challenge the existence of monolithic and immovable sexual identities” and encourages schools to queerize to allow and encourage each student to “decide who they want to be, without the necessary capture of identity”.

Another issue is the use of neutral, “inclusive” or non-binary language which, according to the text, is a way of “guaranteeing rights” by allowing those who do not identify with a gender to feel comfortable when communicating.

Dictatorship and Agenda 2030

The book ‘Memoirs’, with a clear political line, talks about the military dictatorships in Argentina and about state terrorism, emphasizing how, from 2003 onwards, with the government of Néstor Kirchner, there was a hard work to recover the memories of the victims of the coup d’état, while in the government of Mauricio Macri, from 2016 to 2019, there were efforts to “hide” this part of history. They also accuse Macri of supporting “minority” ideas about the “distortion and denial of the crimes against humanity that occurred during state terrorism”.

Another area covered by the ESI book collection is the environment. The book ‘Environment’ promotes adherence to the 2030 Agenda and the fulfillment of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including “gender equality; affordable and clean energy; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; action against global climate change”.

In turn, the document cites the fires in the Amazon, between 2019 and 2020, during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, and even proposes carrying out an analysis with some articles selected by them.

“Micromachisms”

Argentina’s Ministry of Education has also published some ESI books in collaboration with the Spotlight Initiative, “a global alliance of the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate violence against women and girls worldwide.” These texts, like the others already mentioned, work on gender equality by questioning the “types of toys, clothes and activities that designate us according to our genitals.”

The issue of “micro-machismo” is also addressed and refers to “male behaviors that seek to reinforce the idea of ​​superiority in relation to women and which, therefore, are sexist and constitute gender-based violence”.

Another chapter discusses Law 27,610, which came into effect in January 2021 and allowed abortion, described in the book as “voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE, in its Spanish acronym)”. Based on this, “women and people with other gender identities have the right to terminate their pregnancy up to and including the fourteenth (14th) week, without needing to explain the reasons for their decision”. Authorization from the parents to perform the IVE will only be requested in the case of girls under 13 years of age. The chapter also includes games and dynamics that emphasize abortion as a right that must be respected and normalized.

Current implementation of ESI in Argentina and Brazil

Despite rumors that Argentine President Javier Milei would eliminate the ESI, there has been no official statement on the matter. However, since the libertarian took office, the Argentine Ministry of Education — currently under the organization of the Ministry of Human Capital — has stopped publishing the collection of books and materials intended for schools.

However, the provinces also have the obligation to implement the content and create the necessary spaces for ESI work in educational institutions. They can choose the materials they will use for this purpose.

On April 16 of this year, the province of Buenos Aires suspended all subjects for an entire day so that teachers could only teach ESI content and, in 2022, created the Directorate of Comprehensive Sexual Education (DESI), which has already produced more than 21 books — with more than a million copies each — to distribute to all schools. The same is happening in the other provinces, despite strong rejection by the population.

In Brazil, the debate about sexuality in teaching materials has also become a major concern. In fact, this was one of the most talked about topics during the 2018 election campaign, when then congressman Jair Bolsonaro denounced some books that were being used in schools.

In an interview with People’s GazetteIlona Becskeházy, master and doctor in educational policy, and former secretary of Basic Education at the Ministry of Education, confirmed that something similar to ESI already exists in Brazil, although it does not have that name. “There is a lot of content about sexuality, and not about the reproductive system or body care, physical and mental health and personal hygiene, which is the maximum that should be included in materials for basic education, in the teaching and supplementary materials of the National Textbook Plan (PNLD) and in public and private schools. In bookstores, we also see a lot of material supposedly for school age, with sexual content that should not be offered to this age group”, she commented.

Regarding the increasingly important role that sex education plays in schools today, Becskeházy believes that, “first of all, to teach reading, writing and mathematics, texts, didactic sequences, problems and direct explanations are needed, without distractions, without conceptual ambiguities. Thus, controversial content, offensive to morals, sexual and religious options, for example, should not even be included in the school day, precisely so as not to provoke distraction and parallel discussions in the classroom, such as teasing and mockery”.

According to the doctor of educational policy, “whenever a discussion, presentation or debate is to be held mediated by the teacher, the texts must have a purpose, structure and vocabulary appropriate for the pedagogical purposes they are intended to achieve. However, in Brazil, it is very difficult to have this type of concern with the structuring of classes — objective, task and assessment. In Brazil, it is easier to bring controversial texts and subjects, to let the students debate among themselves freely, supposedly developing a critical spirit. In addition, the temptation to indoctrinate, to advance the anti-family agenda and promote mental illness and dependence on the state is great. Combine the lack of teaching skills of teachers with the desire to indoctrinate, and we have the perfect recipe for keeping students in complete ignorance.”

For Becskeházy, these issues should be addressed by families and by schools in an objective and scientific manner. “Students already have access to sexual content on their digital devices. (…) Families should be careful to advise their children about the harm it causes to their mental health. In addition, they should explicitly advise their children to protect themselves from sexual harassment in any form and to immediately report any cases they experience or witness,” she warns.

“Schools should limit themselves to doing the same, and teaching scientific and neutral aspects about the reproductive system, health and the like, always in consultation with parents beforehand and never showing content, images or narratives with sexual acts. This type of content is simply not appropriate for the school environment, does not help learning, does not protect students from sexual opportunism, nor from unwanted pregnancy or sexual diseases”, explains the former Secretary of Basic Education of the MEC.