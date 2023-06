How did you feel about the content of this article?

Government of Peronist Alberto Fernández asks for new negotiation of Argentine debt with the IMF, after refinancing agreed last year | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine government sent a letter to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed by the heads of state of Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Paraguay, asking Argentina for support in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revise your credit agreement with the organization.

“We respectfully and affectionately ask you to support Argentina in the negotiations (…). The common and shared principles of democracy, human rights and social inclusion in the Americas must guide us to find a quick and effective solution for Argentina”, states the letter, released this Thursday (22) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Argentina. Alberto Fernandez.

The letter alleges that Argentina has been working “hard” to pay off the “exceptional” debt contracted with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in reference to the US$ 44 billion loan granted in 2018, when the country was governed by Mauricio Macri.

That package was refinanced a year ago, and the current government is trying a new renegotiation due to the effects that the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, a severe drought and Peronist mismanagement had on the Argentine economy.