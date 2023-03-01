The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, expressed this Wednesday (1st) his commitment to build an “increasingly more powerful” Mercosur, in collaboration with the government of the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Together (Argentina and Brazil) we are building Mercosur, a heart that we want to be increasingly powerful in terms of trade between partners and boost trade with other countries and blocs in Latin America and the Caribbean”, said Fernández in his speech at the opening of legislative sessions in Congress, the last of his current term.

During his speech, the representative of Argentina – the country that holds the temporary presidency of Mercosur – also reiterated the need to “increasingly” develop integration bodies in the region, citing as examples the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac ), whose presidency was exercised by Argentina until the end of January, and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).

“If we never stopped doing, even when we were provoked to dismember Mercosur, how can we not continue on this path? Even more so now, that Brazil is governed by a coalition led by one of the greatest leaders in history and who is also a friend unwavering strength of Argentina,” declared Fernández.

In the speech, Fernández argued that, during his years in office, Argentina developed a foreign policy based on “cooperative multilateralism”, supporting “firmly” world peace and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

According to the president, the South American country “recovered its place in the concert of nations” based on its “identity” and the “defense” of its interests, highlighting its participation in forums such as Celac, Mercosur, Summit of the Americas, G20 and the G7.

Fernández also highlighted his “determination” to ensure that democracy “expands and is respected” in Latin America, referring to Brazil and Bolivia.

“It was I, with my moderation, who supported Lula when he was unjustly arrested and who supported Evo Morales (former president of Bolivia) when a coup d’état stripped him of the power that the majority of his people had given him,” he commented. .

The head of state arrived at the Legislative Palace, in Buenos Aires, to lead, as established by the Constitution, the traditional presidential speech at the opening ceremony of the 141st ordinary session of Congress, in which he speaks of the state of the nation and the projects planned for the next months.