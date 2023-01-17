The words of the CT of the Albiceleste between present and future.

He just won the World Cup withArgentina and soon, almost certainly, he will renew his contract with the Federation. Yet, in the future of Lionel Scaloni, one day, there could also be another national team. Which? There Spain.

He confirmed it himself during a long interview with many topics a El Partidazo de Cope: “My future? Sooner or later we’ll talk about it, but the important things are elsewhere. I’m traveling to Buenos Aires these days, I hope to sit down with the president and see if we reach the agreement we want. I have a good relationship with him , I thank him for the opportunity he has given me and at the end I will announce what I have to announce”.

And in that sense, staircases a precise question: “If I would like to coach Spain? Why not? I feel part of this country, it’s my second home. I think they are right to hire a Spanish coach, De la Fuente taught me on the course, I go as soon as I can find him. Who would I steal from Spain? I don’t know if he would start, but I say Pedri”. See also Juan Sebastián Muñoz takes on the challenge of a new PGA Championship

