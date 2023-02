Airport in Buenos Aires has received high numbers of Russians since the beginning of the conflict with Ukraine | Photo: Unsplash

The government of Argentina said this Tuesday (21) that no Russian citizen who went to the country last year obtained an Argentine passport, in the midst of an investigation carried out by the Justice into the thousands of Russian pregnant women who travel to the country with the aim of give birth and presumably obtain this document.

“No Russian citizen who came to Argentina last year has a passport,” said Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero. The Argentine Justice is investigating whether a network was set up to anticipate the birth of children of Russian mothers in Argentina so that adults have access to an Argentine passport in record time. The child born in Argentina has the right to a passport, but the parents must start a legal process that “takes years”, recalled Cafiero.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 10,500 Russians have traveled to Argentina. In the last three months, there were almost 6 thousand Russians. The country does not require a visa for tourism and mothers can obtain a second citizenship for the child, according to Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration.

The Argentine passport gives access to more than 170 countries without a visa and allows obtaining a 10-year visa in the United States, in a context in which Russia faces sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. Migration also stated that 7,000 of these Russian women who entered the country to give birth are no longer in Argentina.

ongoing investigation

The investigators identified the first line of the “criminal organization” that “profited from Russian families of high purchasing power, who to enter the country paid from US$ 20,000 to US$ 35,000” and designated a hospital for the birth of their children, according to police sources.

The court is investigating whether, when the child became a naturalized Argentine citizen, this organization managed the parents’ registration procedures and Argentine citizenship in record time. Cafiero explained that if any Russians obtained an Argentine passport in 2022, this would correspond to a “pre-war” procedure in Ukraine.